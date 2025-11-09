CV Town Council Election Results

Crescenta Valley Town Council 2025 Election Update

(Preliminary Results)

The Crescenta Valley Town Council Election Committee has completed the preliminary count for the 2025 Town Council election, held on Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church (Sadler Hall).

A total of 82 ballots were received. Of these, six were provisional and are not counted at this time, leaving 76 verified ballots, including five absentee ballots. One mail-in ballot was disqualified and not included in the total.

Each voter was permitted to vote for up to three candidates, resulting in a total of 142 votes cast across all ballots.

Preliminary results are as follows:

Donna Libra received 66 votes (46.5 percent).

Harry Leon received 46 votes (32.4 percent).

Jo Ann Stupakis received 30 votes (21.1 percent).

This year’s ballots cast represent a 50 percent increase from last year.

The Election Committee thanks the community members who voted, the candidates who ran, the volunteers who assisted with the election, and St. Luke’s Church for providing the space for this year’s event.

Election Committee:

Chris Kilpatrick

Jeffrey Rodriguez