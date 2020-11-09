Homicide Investigation Continues

Sheriff’s homicide investigators continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the apparent shooting death of a man at the Eaton Canyon Nature Center.

Deputies responded to the Eaton Canyon Nature Center at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday regarding a call of a dead body discovered off a hiking trail.

Upon arriving they discovered an unidentified white male adult unresponsive on a trail adjacent to the nature center’s parking lot. The male appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male was discovered by hikers who alerted staff who called 9-1-1.

A handgun was discovered at the scene. At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is criminal or accidental in nature.

There is no additional information.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.