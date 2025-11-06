Community Forum on Local Development

The Crescenta Valley Town Council Land Use Committee is having a community forum on a proposed 80-unit apartment building at 4521 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta. The forum is tonight, Thursday, Nov. 6; doors open at 6 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. Staff from the Dept. of Regional Planning will be on-site and available to answer questions.

All are welcome.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

Then on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. collect and preserve native seeds with Nina Raj from Altadena Seed Library. During this event, participants will be taught to identify, collect and store seeds. With these skills you can help preserve and enhance biodiversity. This event is limited to 15 people. Please RSVP by visiting https://tinyurl.com/35tmp82e.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

City of Glendale Announces Opportunity to Claim Uncashed Checks and Deposits

The City of Glendale is working to return to their rightful owners unclaimed checks and deposits that have been unclaimed for more than three years. If no one claims the money within 45 to 60 days of the first notice, the funds will become the City’s property.

Some smaller amounts, such as unclaimed funds under $15 that have been outstanding for over a year, may automatically be transferred to the City’s General Fund without public notice.

A claim has to be filed by Dec. 9 by one of the following two methods:

– Submit a claim form to the Finance Department through the city’s website.

– Submit a claim online through the unclaimed property portal.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mryvpr77.

CVTC Holds General Election

The election for new council members will be held at Sadler Hall on the campus of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta on Friday, Nov. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Breakfast for Veterans

All veterans are invited to a free full breakfast celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. The breakfast takes place on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. (halfway between Montrose and Honolulu avenues).

Breakfast is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – ready whenever folks arrive. The menu includes eggs, sausages, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and orange juice.

Whether service was for the Marines or another branch, come join fellow veterans and community members in honoring this historic milestone.

City Celebrates Veterans

Enjoy a complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community room of the Glendale Police Dept. that is generously donated by local restaurants. This event is in tribute to Glendale veterans. Guests can explore a variety of resource booths designed to connect veterans with the services and support they deserve. Come together as a community to celebrate and thank local veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Visit GlendaleCA.gov/Veterans for more information.

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade Apps Now Available

Applications for the Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade are now available on the Christmas parade website https://montrosechristmasparade.com. Those interested should click on the “Entry Forms” link at the top of the home page. The Scout application is coming soon. The theme this year is “The Christmas Time Machine.”

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 6 and begins at 6:10 p.m.