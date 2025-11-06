FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

For The Love of Community

Friday night was Halloween. Aubrey, our Cinderella princess, was ready to collect sweets from all of the merchants in the Montrose Shopping Park – though she pooped out at one point leaving it to Dad to cart her around.

As in years past the shopping park was crowded with kids – and adults – dressed in costumes ready to show off their creativity. We enjoyed a bacon-wrapped hot dog before heading to a western portion of La Cañada to trick-or-treat in those neighborhoods.

On Sunday, Steve and I headed to Glendale to join the Kiwanis for its annual car rally. Last year was the first time we went and I have to say – organizers Susie and Richard Dell and Mark Mac Carley know how to put together a great rally! We traveled south, driving through various neighborhoods in the Rancho Palos Verdes area. There are some gorgeous spots there! What was particularly striking, though, was where the roadway was disrupted in the Portuguese Bend area. What was once a straight roadway is now curving and bumpy and knowing that residents in that rich area have not had electricity since 2024 is unbelievable. Steve pointed out the water mains alongside the road. The water mains were once buried and new ones are basically placed on the dirt in order for water to be delivered to the residents – until the landslides take them away and water service can no longer be provided.

Finally, I’m looking forward to this Saturday night when the Montrose Shopping Park hosts the November Wine Walk at 5 p.m. It is one of my favorite events; not only will I enjoy some outstanding wine but I know there will be several familiar faces in the crowd!