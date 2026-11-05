Veterans Day Commemorated

On Nov. 11, members of American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 will host a Veterans Day commemoration at Two Strike Park.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The 11th hour of the 11 month of the 11th day. That was when The Armistice occurred after World War I. The actual Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919 officially ending the “war to end all wars.”

It was shortly after that in November 1919 that President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first commemoration of Armistice Day.

“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”– President Wilson

It wasn’t until the U.S. Congress on June 4, 1926 officially recognized the end of WWI and stated Nov. 11 would be recognized as a “recurring anniversary.”

It was called Armistice Day until 1954 when the holiday’s name was changed to Veterans Day. It did not stay that way, however; in 1968 The Uniform Holiday Bill was signed moving holidays, including Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day and Veterans Day, each year to land on a Monday, near its original dates. This was done so Americans could have a three-day weekend. It was thought all would love this change – but it was not loved. In 1971, the first Veterans Day under the new law was confusing because it landed on Oct. 25. A lot of states recognized the original date of the 11th day of the 11th month (Nov. 11), which added to the confusion. In 1978, President Gerald Ford signed Public Law 94-97 and Veterans Day was moved back to the date of its foundational conception. Since then Nov. 11 has been a time to honor, remember and thank veterans who have served the nation.

“Veterans Day means a lot to me,” said Steve Pierce, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam.

Pierce signed up for service during a time when others his age, in their 20s, were being drafted. His father was concerned that if Steve was drafted he would not be able to choose the branch of service he wanted to serve in – and Steve’s dad wanted him to join the Navy. So Pierce joined the Navy.

“It turned out to be a good experience,” he said.

He was a sophomore in college when he signed up for a three-year tour in the Navy Reserves; he also got married around this time.

Once overseas Pierce said, “We would take a lot of fire – a lot of rocket fire shot at us.”

When he returned to the states after he left the service, he said it was different than it is now.

“It was turbulent times in the 1960s,” he said. “[Veterans] were not appreciated.”

He added he was never spit on, like many veterans who returned from Vietnam had to deal with, but there was a feeling of not being wanted.

“We didn’t talk about [service] we just came home and were silent,” he said.

Now when someone thanks him for his service it means so much to him – not just for him but for his fellow veterans as well.

To commemorate all veterans, a service is being held at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Crescenta Valley High School JROTC will perform the presentation of colors, the American Legion color guard will oversee the playing of “The Armed Forces Medley” and Scout Troop 288 will sponsor a community flag retirement ceremony.