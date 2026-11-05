Harvest Food Drive

The CV Lions Club is having a Harvest Food Drive benefitting the Bailey Center on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Drop off location is at 2563 Foothill Blvd. (on Cross Street).

Questions? Call Diana Tyson at (818) 625-5221 or email LIONS91214@gmail.com.

Hearing Postponed

The hearing on CHNA appeal of the 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. project has been postponed to at least Nov. 17.

Golf Tournament Planned for This Week

The Chace Taylor Malone iMpact Foundation is having its benefit golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at El Cariso Golf Course, 13100 Eldridge Ave. in Sylmar.

Register at https://theimpactfoundationla.org/golf-2026.

GWP Meeting Postponed

The next public hearing on the proposed water rate increase will be held on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Glendale City Council Chambers, 613 E. Broadway, 2nd Floor, in Glendale.

CVWD Plans Routine Treatment

Vector control activity will take place around CVWD sewer manholes from Nov. 3-9.

This routine treatment is part of the District’s wastewater collection system maintenance.

Those with questions or concerns can contact Crescenta Valley Water District customer service at (818) 248-3925.

City Seeks Director of Communications & Community Relations

The City of Glendale is currently recruiting for the position of director of Communications & Community Relations.

For more information about the position, including qualifications and application instructions, please visit:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/glendaleca/jobs/5507756/director-of-communications-community-relations.

Elks Scholarship Available

The Elks Most Valuable Scholarship (MVS) program for 2026 is accepting applications from high school seniors throughout the United States. This MVS program offers four year $30,000 and $4,000 scholarships. The deadline for applying is Nov. 12 at 11:59.

The MVS program is one of the largest scholarship donors in the U.S. and allocated over $2.52 million in 2025. Applications are available from local public high schools and online at the MVS for qualifying students. Visit https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm.