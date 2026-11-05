FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Seems Like Old Times

On Friday I visited the elementary school that my children (and my husband) went to: Monte Vista Elementary School.

The occasion was the children’s costume parade when the children parade around the field with the rest of their classmates, showing off their Halloween costumes. My granddaughter was going to show off her “cupcake vendor” costume.

I hadn’t been to the school in years – probably decades – and I was surprised by some of the changes. Overall, though, the atmosphere was welcoming and it did feel “like old times.”

I took it a bit slow due to the injuries sustained from my fall on Oct. 15, but I eventually made it to the field. The kids were lined up by classroom, decked out in their Halloween finery (I’ll include pictures in the Nov. 12 issue of the CV Weekly).

“Spooky” music played and the children marched around the field, many of whom accompanied by teachers and helpers also dressed up in Halloween costumes.

Thankfully the parade ended because it started to rain and parents (and grandparents) made our way back to our cars.

On Saturday night, Steve and I joined my son, his wife and their two children on Honolulu Avenue for the Spooktacular event hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. I had a chance to briefly speak to Jim Collins, owner of Town Kitchen and Grill. He said the Spooktacular event was one of his favorites – and I agreed. Yes, it was crowded but it was fun. Children, adults and even pets were dressed up in Halloween costumes. The merchants along Honolulu Avenue were armed with plenty of candy, ready to greet the trick or treaters. But we were there only about 45 minutes before making our way to go trick or treating with another granddaughter.

When trick or treating with her I was surprised by how many houses were decorated for Halloween and it made me pine for the days when we used to (elaborately) decorate our house for Halloween. For example, one year we had a smoke-breathing dragon and another we had a troll greeting trick or treaters. Nowadays our house is dark – not even a pumpkin in sight – because we are out with our grandkids. Ah, time does march on.

We were able to get in some trick or treating before it started to rain. Thankfully we had brought our umbrellas and we looked forward to enjoying hot soup that was waiting for us back where my granddaughter lived.

Aside from the bit of melancholy of days gone by we had a fun Halloween – even though I didn’t see a smoke-breathing dragon.