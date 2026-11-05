Deputies Respond to Incident at Ace Hardware

By on No Comment

By Mary O’Keefe

On Tuesday night about 8:45 p.m., deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept.–Crescenta Valley Station responded to a call from a “passerby” who said s/he had witnessed a group of men in the Ace Hardware parking lot in the 3100 block of Foothill. The witness reported seeing at least one of the men with a gun. 

Deputies responded and detained the group. After an investigation there was no evidence of any weapons found and the men were released, according to Sgt. John Gilbert, LASD–Crescenta Valley Station. 

Deputies Respond to Incident at Ace Hardware added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →