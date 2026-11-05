Deputies Respond to Incident at Ace Hardware

By Mary O’Keefe

On Tuesday night about 8:45 p.m., deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Dept.–Crescenta Valley Station responded to a call from a “passerby” who said s/he had witnessed a group of men in the Ace Hardware parking lot in the 3100 block of Foothill. The witness reported seeing at least one of the men with a gun.

Deputies responded and detained the group. After an investigation there was no evidence of any weapons found and the men were released, according to Sgt. John Gilbert, LASD–Crescenta Valley Station.