Council Delays Action on Water Rate Increase

By Julie BUTCHER

On Tuesday night, notwithstanding a packed house prepared to comment publicly opposing a proposed dramatic water rate hike, the Glendale City Council voted to delay action at least until its next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

In early September the council adopted a long-term plan to maintain and upgrade the city’s aging water infrastructure and set the stage for the implementation of water rate increases of 53% on average starting on Jan. 1, 2027 to pay for the water plan.

As previously reported, Glendale’s 35 square miles hosts a daytime population of more than 200,000, 31 pumping stations, 30 tanks and reservoirs, 15 wells and two water treatment plants servicing 407 miles of pipeline delivering water to 36,000 customer meters. Approximately 62% of Glendale’s water is imported from the Colorado River, 240 miles to the east, along with 40 million other water users in seven states; and from California’s state water system, joining 27 million other Californians, starting 700 miles to the north.

Thirty-three percent of Glendale’s water is groundwater and less than 5% is recycled.

Imported water supplies are significantly challenged by changing conditions: Lake Mead and Lake Powell were approaching water levels so low as to be nearing “dead pool” status where water can no longer flow downstream by gravity.

The last time Glendale conducted a comprehensive water rate study was in June 2018. Water rates have increased 7.5% since 2019 while inflation for the same period totaled 29.2%. The cost of imported water has gone up 45% and the cost of electricity has increased 57% during the same time span while the cost of a gallon of gasoline has spiked 41%. The cost of a fire hydrant has soared 132%.

In addition to the average proposed rate increase of 53% for the first year, rates would go up on Jan. 1 on the following four years by 11%, 10%, 10% and 7% respectively. The average single-family household would see an increase of approximately $37 per month on its water bill. Most renters would see similar, perhaps smaller, monthly increases. The new plan charges rates based on the size of the meter but maintains usage tiers that presumably reward water conservation.

Glendale Water and Power (GWP) prepared detailed information explaining its plans, including a tool to estimate the specific impact of the water rate increases on individual bills, that can be found at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/glendale-water-and-power/rates/water-rates/proposed-water-rates.

On Tuesday night, the council heard from the public and will continue to hear public comments at next week’s meeting. GWP also conducted a series of community meetings as part of its outreach effort.

A first-time council commentator said, “I’m a little baffled by the lack of transparency behind this whole water rate increase in terms of how it’s being pushed onto the rate payers. I spoke with the city attorney and asked for the water rates and the master plan – all we have is a summary – nothing has been released in terms of the data behind it.

“At the Oct. 15 meeting, a resident asked why the city wouldn’t use its water surplus – the answer was that it’s not a surplus. Then at the Brand Library meeting on Oct. 17, GWP Finance staff said that it’s not a surplus as it’s being depicted and that the city is not authorized to charge more than what it costs to provide water – which is true; that’s Prop. 218 – but the city’s own adopted budget shows that the water surplus fund holds $136 million as of July 1 of this year, growing to $143 million by next June.

“It’s got no spending plan.

“This year the main water fund moves a new $7.3 million into it. The rate study counts that same set-aside at only $400,000. At the same time, the rate study would nearly triple the reserve target from $11.3 million to nearly $40 million to hold six months of operating cash based on what the study calls ‘industry standards.’”

The speaker criticized the city’s fiscal mismanagement based on its building of bike lanes.

“I agree with the proposed rate hikes on almost everything except one item,” said Glendale resident James Henkins addressing the council. “I built a garage 24 years ago. I was told I could get a building permit if I put in a fire-preventative sprinkler system.”

Henkins explained that he did not necessarily believe the sprinkler system was needed for the garage but he would not be able to get the necessary permit without it and so he had it engineered and as a result was required to upgrade his water main from one inch to an inch and a half.

“That doubled my customer rate compared to my neighbor, who uses the same amount of water as I do. So for the past 24 years, I’ve been paying double what my neighbor pays. The new proposed rate structure would make that three times my neighbor’s rate, simply because I put in a fire-preventative sprinkler system.

“My neighbor’s customer charge would be $16,000 over the next 24 years while mine would be $45,000 simply because water comes to my house in a half-inch bigger pipe. That’s the problem I have with the proposed rate structure. I don’t see why I should be penalized for complying with the city’s requirement that I put in a fire-preventative sprinkler system and then be surcharged an extra $30,000 over the next 24 years.

“Other than that, thank you for giving me really clear, fresh, outstanding water. I appreciate it,” Henkins concluded his comments.

Another first-time speaker noted that he had “voted for some of you.”

“The simple thing of it is this is an affordability crisis that is self-inflicted. You guys are raising these rates at a time when most people can barely afford their daily food and gas – you have a ton of people on fixed incomes,” said the speaker.

He reported that he had attended two of GWP’s community outreach meetings and found staff condescending; he believed more time is needed to adequately inform the public about the new higher water rates.

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian questioned the process under Prop. 218 by which customers affected by the proposed rate increases can challenge the increase and was told that Prop. 218 challenges would be accepted until the close of the public hearing, after the city council heard all public comments.

Under Prop. 218, if a majority (50% plus one) of the affected property owners submit valid written protests opposing the pending increase, the utility would be prohibited from implementing the rate change.

Earlier in Tuesday night’s council meeting, Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) teacher Gagik Galfayan was recognized as a Teacher of the Year, one of five recognized statewide by the superintendent of Education.

Mayor Ardy Kassakhian read from the proclamation: “The City of Glendale proudly commends you for being named one of California’s five Teachers of the Year in recognition of your outstanding dedication and contributions.”

“It is a privilege to be a teacher in this community. I truly believe GUSD is one of the best school districts in California,” Galfayan told the council. He teaches history at Wilson Middle School.

Mayor Kassakhian proclaimed November as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and announced that Glendale City Hall would be lit up in teal as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s campaign to “Light the World in Teal.” More information about the effort can be found at https://lighttheworldinteal.com/.

The City of Glendale will honor veterans on Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 starting at 11 a.m. at Fire Station 21, 405 Oak St.

“The city proudly invites all veterans and community members to join us for our Veterans Day event, featuring supportive resources and a complimentary lunch as a token of our gratitude,” the city’s announcement stated.

More detail about this year’s Veterans Day honors can be found at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/office-of-the-city-manager/communications-community-relations/veterans-day.

Glendale teens and their families are invited to participate in a Teen Driver Safety Workshop on Friday, Nov. 6, starting at 6 p.m. in the Pacific Park Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., where “teens can speak directly with Glendale police officers, California Highway Patrol officers, and Armenian Bar Association attorneys about safe driving techniques and making smart, responsible decisions on today’s roadways.”

Details about the upcoming workshop can be reviewed at https://www.glendaleca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/56506/17?toggle=allupcoming&npage=2.

Metro announced the first phase of construction of the North Hollywood/Pasadena BRT along Broadway and Verdugo Road beginning on Nov. 16 and continuing for the next three months. Residents should anticipate temporary lane reductions, turn restrictions, sidewalk closures and pedestrian detours. At least one travel lane in each direction will remain open and access to Glendale High School will be maintained, the mayor reported.

Community meetings are set for later this month: virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – the meeting can be accessed at bit.ly/NoHoPasBRT

and at an in-person community open house in Eagle Rock on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Occidental College, Herrick Memorial Chapel, 1600 Campus Road, Los Angeles. Parking is available at Campus Road and Alumni Avenue.

Metro has detailed information about the BRT on its website: https://www.metro.net/projects/noho-pasadena-corridor/.