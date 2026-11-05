Some of California Election Results are In

By Mary O’KEEFE
The Nov. 3 Election Night is over but the counting of ballots continues. The results below are as of Nov. 4 at11:55 a.m. from the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Office. The statewide results are from the office of the Secretary of State Office.
It looks like both La County Measures A and E have a strong lead in approval.
Republican candidate for California governor Steve Hilton has conceded the race to democrat Xavier Bacerra, the next governor of California.
Preliminary results are below:
Lt. Governor LA County Results Statewide Results
Fiona Ma. 70.62% 63.8%
Gloria Romero 29.38% 36.2%
Secretary of State
Shirley Weber 71.93% 64.7%
Donald Wagner 28.07% 35.3%
Attorney General
Rob Bonta 71.12% 63.8%
Michael Gates. 28.88% 36.2%
U.S. Representative District 28
Judy Chu 72.33%
April Verlato 27.67%
U.S. Representative District 30
Laura Friedman 75.47%
Scott Meyers 24.53%
Member of the State Assembly District 41
John Harabedian 70.62%
Adam Vena 29.38%
Member of the State Assembly District 44
Nick Schultz 71.12%
Carolyn Daniels 28.88%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Richard Barrera 62.40% 57.1%
Sonja Shaw. 37.60% 42.9%
LA County Sheriff
Robert Luna 68.53%
Alex Villanueva 31.47%
Burbank City Council – Top Three Candidates for three seats
Nikki Perez 22.19%
Mike Van Gorder 13.64%
Nolan Southerland 11.57%
Los Angeles City Mayor
Nithya Raman 51.12%
Karen Bass 48.88%
La Cañada Unified School District Governing Board Member –Three seats available
Dan Jeffries 27.09%
Susan Moore 23.49%
Octavia Thuss 21.63%
Crescenta Valley Water District Board of Directors – Three seats available
Carla Dillion 32.96%
James Bodnar 31.33%
Jeffrey Johnson 27.16%
Foothill Water District Member Board of Directors, Division 5
Patrick Atwater 59.38%
Noosha Razavian 40.62%
La Cañada Irrigation District Member, Board of Directors, Division 4
Helen Avila Olivares 68.62%
Sheree Butts 31.38%
Measures 1, 2, 3, 5, 37, 38, and 42 all received a Yes vote with 50-plus percent of the vote counted.
Measure 4, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44 and 45 all a No vote with 50-plus percent of the vote counted.
The election results will not be official for another 36 days.