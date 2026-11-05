Some of California Election Results are In

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Nov. 3 Election Night is over but the counting of ballots continues. The results below are as of Nov. 4 at11:55 a.m. from the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Office. The statewide results are from the office of the Secretary of State Office.

It looks like both La County Measures A and E have a strong lead in approval.

Republican candidate for California governor Steve Hilton has conceded the race to democrat Xavier Bacerra, the next governor of California.

Preliminary results are below:

Lt. Governor LA County Results Statewide Results

Fiona Ma. 70.62% 63.8%

Gloria Romero 29.38% 36.2%

Secretary of State

Shirley Weber 71.93% 64.7%

Donald Wagner 28.07% 35.3%

Attorney General

Rob Bonta 71.12% 63.8%

Michael Gates. 28.88% 36.2%

U.S. Representative District 28

Judy Chu 72.33%

April Verlato 27.67%

U.S. Representative District 30

Laura Friedman 75.47%

Scott Meyers 24.53%

Member of the State Assembly District 41

John Harabedian 70.62%

Adam Vena 29.38%

Member of the State Assembly District 44

Nick Schultz 71.12%

Carolyn Daniels 28.88%

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Richard Barrera 62.40% 57.1%

Sonja Shaw. 37.60% 42.9%

LA County Sheriff

Robert Luna 68.53%

Alex Villanueva 31.47%

Burbank City Council – Top Three Candidates for three seats

Nikki Perez 22.19%

Mike Van Gorder 13.64%

Nolan Southerland 11.57%

Los Angeles City Mayor

Nithya Raman 51.12%

Karen Bass 48.88%

La Cañada Unified School District Governing Board Member –Three seats available

Dan Jeffries 27.09%

Susan Moore 23.49%

Octavia Thuss 21.63%

Crescenta Valley Water District Board of Directors – Three seats available

Carla Dillion 32.96%

James Bodnar 31.33%

Jeffrey Johnson 27.16%

Foothill Water District Member Board of Directors, Division 5

Patrick Atwater 59.38%

Noosha Razavian 40.62%

La Cañada Irrigation District Member, Board of Directors, Division 4

Helen Avila Olivares 68.62%

Sheree Butts 31.38%

Measures 1, 2, 3, 5, 37, 38, and 42 all received a Yes vote with 50-plus percent of the vote counted.

Measure 4, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44 and 45 all a No vote with 50-plus percent of the vote counted.

The election results will not be official for another 36 days.