Some of California Election Results are In

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By Mary O’KEEFE

The Nov. 3 Election Night is over but the counting of ballots continues. The results below are as of Nov. 4 at11:55 a.m. from the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Office. The statewide results are from the office of the Secretary of State Office.

It looks like both La County Measures A and E have a strong lead in approval. 

Republican candidate for California governor Steve Hilton has conceded the race to democrat Xavier Bacerra, the next governor of California. 

Preliminary results are below:

Lt. Governor    LA County Results    Statewide Results

Fiona Ma.            70.62%                         63.8%

Gloria Romero   29.38%                         36.2%

Secretary of State

Shirley Weber      71.93%                       64.7%

Donald Wagner   28.07%                      35.3%

Attorney General 

Rob Bonta          71.12%                         63.8%

Michael Gates.  28.88%                       36.2%

U.S. Representative District 28

Judy Chu            72.33%

April Verlato      27.67%

U.S. Representative District 30

Laura Friedman 75.47%

Scott Meyers       24.53%

Member of the State Assembly District 41

John Harabedian 70.62%

Adam Vena            29.38%

Member of the State Assembly District 44

Nick Schultz          71.12%

Carolyn Daniels   28.88%

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Richard Barrera  62.40%                      57.1%

Sonja Shaw.          37.60%                     42.9%

LA County Sheriff

Robert Luna        68.53%

Alex Villanueva  31.47%

Burbank City Council – Top Three Candidates for three seats

Nikki Perez                22.19%

Mike Van Gorder     13.64%

Nolan Southerland   11.57%

Los Angeles City Mayor

Nithya Raman          51.12%

Karen Bass                48.88%

La Cañada Unified School District Governing Board Member –Three seats available

Dan Jeffries             27.09%

Susan Moore           23.49%

Octavia Thuss         21.63%

Crescenta Valley Water District Board of Directors – Three seats available

Carla Dillion          32.96%

James Bodnar       31.33%

Jeffrey Johnson    27.16%

Foothill Water District Member Board of Directors, Division 5

Patrick Atwater     59.38%

Noosha Razavian 40.62%

La Cañada Irrigation District Member, Board of Directors, Division 4

Helen Avila Olivares   68.62%

Sheree Butts                  31.38%

Measures 1, 2, 3, 5, 37, 38, and 42 all received a Yes vote with 50-plus percent of the vote counted.

Measure 4, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44 and 45 all a No vote with 50-plus percent of the vote counted.

The election results will not be official for another 36 days. 

Some of California Election Results are In added by on
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