Local American Legion on Veterans Day

Every year veterans from the American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 1614 would spend Veterans Day at several events, including at Lincoln Elementary School. This year, due to COVID-19, their outreach will be done virtually as about eight veterans have recorded messages that will be shared with Lincoln students.

Veterans of American Legion Post 288 are also supporting active members of the military through Operation Gratitude. They will be assembling “goody bags” on Friday to send to military members. On Saturday the veterans will be breaking ground on their new parking lot at the American Legion Hall after a successful fundraising campaign.