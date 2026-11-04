Threat at FSHA

At 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday, the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station received a call from staff at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) in La Cañada Flintridge indicating it had received a threat.

The school placed itself on lockdown as a precautionary measure and deputies were on scene. No suspects were located, no acts of violence occurred and no injuries were reported.

The school and the sheriff’s department are actively investigating the incident.

The school’s BrightArrow emergency messaging system provided instructions to parents regarding how they may pick up their children, who were released.