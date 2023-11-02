Holiday Goodies Found in Boutique

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Crescenta Valley Lion’s Club will be having a boutique on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church.

“The Lion’s Club as a whole has not held a boutique [before]; at least not that the current active members know of. However, some of the current members have been actively involved in local boutiques before,” said Diana Tyson, Lion’s Club member and boutique chair.

The Fundraising and Activities Committees came up with the idea based of the experience of some of the Club’s members, she added.

The proceeds from the boutique will benefit the Fire House youth center.

“We believe the proceeds from this event could be very useful as the Fire House launches a new program, the Homework Club, for Rosemont students,” Tyson said.

In addition to helping the Fire House, Lion’s Club members are inviting patrons of the boutique to bring non-perishable food donations to help support the Bailey Center food bank.

The CV Lion’s Club supports the community in several ways including having drives for Kases for Kids. For Kases for Kids backpacks are collected and filled with personal hygiene and school items that are shared with children in foster care. The CV Lions also has a scholarship program for local high school seniors and supports Prom Plus.

The boutique will have something for everyone.

“We have many types of vendors – with a majority from our local communities – bringing food products, clothing, handbags, jewelry, candles, skin care, ceramics, vintage decorative products, handcrafted gifts and much more,” Tyson said.

More information on the boutique can be found on the CV Lion’s Club Facebook Event page: https://fb.me/e/1rBEjEIKi.

For more information on other programs sponsored by CV Lion’s Club visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/crescentacanada/projects.php.

The CV Lion’s Club holiday boutique will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.