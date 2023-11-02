Crime reports

Oct. 29

800 block of La Porte Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported a neighbor told her that someone may have stolen her bike, which had been in her unlocked garage. The theft occurred at 3:55 p.m.

Oct. 28

3000 block of Baptiste Way in La Cañada Flintridge, the front passenger window of a vehicle was shattered and the bottom cover underneath the steering wheel had been damaged, exposing some electrical wiring from the steering wheel. It appeared someone was attempting to steal the vehicle.

The attempted theft occurred overnight.

Oct. 27

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a man reported that he had parked his electric bike in the parking lot and left to go hunting in the forest. He did not secure his bike. When he returned he discovered the bike was missing. He searched the area but was unable to find it. One of his friends who was in the parking lot stated he had seen an electric bike in the trunk of a white Nissan Pathfinder.

The theft occurred between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a male suspect, described as having a thin build and wearing a black sweatshirt and brown shorts, and a female suspect, described as heavy-set and wearing a black one-piece dress, entered a store, walked directly to the liquor aisle and took several bottles of alcohol. They walked out of the store with the items without attempting to pay at 10:14 p.m.

Oct. 26

900 block of Town Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that while she was in a restaurant she placed her bag at the end of a bench seat. She got up a few times to get some food during her time at the restaurant. When she got up to leave she noticed her bag was missing. The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

The theft occurred between 10:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

4800 block of Fairlawn Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident returned to his home to find the front door latch was in the locked position; when he left it was not locked. He entered his residence and found several rooms had been ransacked. Numerous items were reported stolen.

The burglary occurred between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

500 block of Princess Anne Road in La Cañada Flintridge, while monitoring video surveillance cameras a resident witnessed three adults jump over the secured gate of his residence. The resident immediately turned on the lights in his home and began to scream. He called the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station to report the incident. The suspects jumped back over the fence, leaving the area.

The incident occurred at 6:43 p.m.

Oct. 25

1400 block of Sugar Loaf Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a gray heating/ventilation/air conditioning air condenser unit was stolen from a locked garage. Pry marks were found on the side of the garage door, damaging the wooden door.

The burglary occurred overnight.