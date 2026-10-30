Daylight Saving Time Comes to an End

Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m. Turn clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night.

‘Coroner to the Stars’ Screening

The film “Coroner to the Stars” will be shown tonight, Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Sadler Hall on the campus of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. The screening is sponsored by the CV Chamber of Commerce and features a presentation by former LA coroner Vidal Herrera.

Admission is $5 for non-Chamber members; free to Chamber members.

CVWD Plans Routine Treatment

Vector control activity will take place around CVWD sewer manholes from Nov. 3-9.

This routine treatment is part of the District’s wastewater collection system maintenance.

Those with questions or concerns can contact Crescenta Valley Water District customer service at (818) 248-3925.

City Seeks Director of Communications & Community Relations

The City of Glendale is currently recruiting for the position of director of Communications & Community Relations.

For more information about the position, including qualifications and application instructions, please visit:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/glendaleca/jobs/5507756/director-of-communications-community-relations.

Celebrating 100 Years

On Nov. 3, the Sunland-Tujunga Branch of the library is celebrating 100 years of serving the local community. The community is invited to gather with friends and neighbors, enjoy family-friendly activities and take home an art postcard by artist Sharon Nullmeyer (“Nullsie”) to commemorate this historic milestone.

A schedule of events includes:

At 3 p.m., Scottish bagpipe performance; at 4 p.m., Sunland-Tujunga printing craft; at 5 p.m. refreshments; at 6 p.m. – Sunland-Tujunga Library history presentation with Angie Jung. Note that the lineup is subject to change.

Special 100th anniversary coloring sheets will also be available for all ages.

Chamber of Commerce at Trunk or Treat Event

Members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce will be at the CV Sheriff’s Station on Oct. 30 for its trunk or treat event.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Elks Scholarship Available

The Elks Most Valuable Scholarship (MVS) program for 2026 is accepting applications from high school seniors throughout the United States. This MVS program offers four year $30,000 and $4,000 scholarships. The deadline for applying is Nov. 12 at 11:59.

The MVS program is one of the largest scholarship donors in the U.S. and allocated over $2.52 million in 2025. Applications are available from local public high schools and online at the MVS for qualifying students. Visit https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm.