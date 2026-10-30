Community Feedback Presented

Thank you to those of you who took part in the GCC recent community feedback sessions about GCC’s Montrose Campus and the new Allied Health Program. We are committed to keeping the community informed and continuing to gather your input as these projects move forward.

Read on for a recap of the two previous community sessions and details about the final fall session coming up today, Thursday, Oct. 29.

Plans for the Montrose Campus

GCC owns two buildings in Montrose located at 2340 and 2350 Honolulu Avenue. The College does not own any additional properties in the area and is not considering any future purchases.

Eventually, the existing building at 2350 Honolulu Ave. (the former Citibank building) will be rebuilt as the permanent home for GCC’s Allied Health Program.

The new building will fit within the existing building’s footprint. The building will be two stories from Honolulu Avenue and will be consistent with the height of other buildings along Honolulu.

GCC does not have plans to make significant exterior changes to the former PDC building at 2340 Honolulu Ave.

GCC has intentionally designed a program for the Montrose Campus that will provide a tangible benefit to the community while mitigating any parking challenges. The College does not have plans to make changes to the existing parking lots. Programs will be designed to ensure the existing lots can accommodate the College’s parking needs.

Over the past few weeks, GCC hosted two listening sessions focused on the design and programmatic elements the community would like to see in the new Montrose Campus. There is one more session coming up today, Thursday, Oct. 29.

Session 1: What building design elements would you like to see in the GCC Montrose Campus?

What we heard:

It’s important to keep the “quaint” shoppers park feel along Honolulu

Softer design variations, such as curved lines and arches, are preferred over rectangular, block buildings

Brick is preferred over wood or stucco – especially at the street level

Inset building entrances and awnings help divide two-story buildings and make the frontage feel more welcoming

Soft directional lighting is greatly preferred over bright white

More trees and benches would be appreciated

Session 2: What types of programs, activities or services could GCC offer that would benefit the Montrose community?

What we heard:

Programs for all ages, including young children, teens, families and seniors

Focus on the arts – gallery, makerspace or performance space would be welcomed

Retail and restaurant elements help fit the Montrose vibe

Resource hub for lifelong learners

Programs with community benefit, such as a “repair cafe”

Meeting space for information sessions and community organizations

Space for fun community gatherings, such as board game nights

CEQA / EIR Development Session: Preliminary discussion about potential environmental impacts the community would like included in the official Environmental Impact Report takes place tonight, Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

Submitted by GCC