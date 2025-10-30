WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

“Tipping point – The critical point in a situation, process, or system beyond which a significant and often unstoppable effect or change takes place.” – Merriam-Webster Dictionary

“Tipping point” is how a recent report described a “new reality” that the world is now facing.

“We have reached the first of many Earth system tipping points that will cause catastrophic harm unless humanity takes urgent action, according to a landmark report released [on Oct. 13] by the University of Exeter and international partners,” stated an article in the University of Exeter news.

I have to be honest – it does seem like every few minutes we find ourselves at a climate brink but that is because we are constantly moving toward the point where we don’t see the small changes, like slow ocean rise or more extreme storms and droughts, but we do notice changes.

“The Global Tipping Points Report 2025 comes at a time of urgency – but also of possibility. As the world prepares to gather in Belém for COP30, science warns us of ecosystems approaching dangerous thresholds. Yet this same science also shows us the extraordinary potential of positive tipping points: self-reinforcing shifts in policies, technologies, finance and behaviors that can drive change at unprecedented speed and scale,” according to the Global Tipping Points Report 2025.

This report was compiled by 160 authors from 23 countries and 87 institutions. COP30 is the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference and will be held this year in Belém, Brazil.

The Global Tipping Points Report 2025 shows that the die off of coral reefs is happening right now and as the global temperature continues to rise more resources will be affected – like the West Antarctic ice sheet collapse and the Amazon forest die off.

“The world has entered a new reality. Global warming will soon exceed 1.5°C. This puts humanity in the danger zone where multiple climate tipping points pose catastrophic risks to billions of people. Already warm-water coral reefs are crossing their thermal tipping point and experiencing unprecedented dieback, threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of millions who depend on them. Polar ice sheets are approaching tipping points, committing the world to several meters of irreversible sea-level rise that will affect hundreds of millions,” according to the report’s summary.

With every fraction of additional warming comes the risk of triggering further damaging tipping points … because there is a balance in Mother Nature.

Just this week it was declared that Hurricane Melissa is the most powerful storm to hit Jamaica ever with sustained winds of 175 mph, according to reports. We will be seeing a lot more of these strong historic storms as the ocean heats up.

“If we wait to cross tipping points before we act, it will be too late. The only credible risk management strategy is to act in advance. But the window for preventing damaging tipping points is rapidly closing. Current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and binding long-term or net zero targets are not enough. They still commit the world to ongoing global warming that will likely exceed 2°C before 2100. This demands immediate, unprecedented action from leaders at COP30 and policymakers worldwide,” according to the report.

The coral reefs have already hit the tipping point. The rising ocean heat has caused unprecedented coral die off.

This is the first climate tipping point … our true “canary in the coal mine” moment. The canary reference has been used a lot, especially lately. Although canaries are no longer needed in mines due to newer technology (like electronic sensors to measure toxic gas) the term has survived. I think the reference works here because we are actually seeing nature die as ocean heat increases.

Coral is being bleached as the ocean temperatures rise. More than 80% of the corals in the Caribbean have disappeared and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has lost more than a half of its corals in the last 25 years, according to SECORE International, a non-profit dedicated to saving coral reefs.

And this is just the first tipping point; once one goes a domino effect is created.

But the report also looks at some positive ways some countries and many individuals are helping to protect the planet we all live on.

“Nevertheless, a minority can still tip the majority when there is self-amplifying feedback on their side. This is clearly evident in clean technology adoption. Solar PV panels have dropped in price by a quarter for each doubling of their installed capacity. Batteries have improved in quality and plummeted in price the more that are deployed. This encourages further adoption. The spread of climate litigation cases and nature positive initiatives [are] also self-amplifying. The more people undertaking them the more they influence others to act,” according to Natural Environmental Research Council (NERC) Open Research Archives.

Positive tipping points are also starting to interact and reinforce one another. Policies targeting super-leverage points of interaction can help trigger this cascading positive change. Reinforcing feedback between civil society and policymakers is also critical to amplifying positive change.

Hence the Global Mutirão (collective efforts). Catalyzing collective action from civil society could be key to triggering positive tipping points.

“Only with a combination of decisive policy and civil society action can the world turn from facing existential climate tipping point risks to seizing positive tipping point opportunities,” according to NERC Open Research Archives.

The best way I can think of to help support the planet is to educate yourself on real climate science. Make certain your research is with credible scientists and organizations. Don’t be fooled by people who have a “Dr.” in front of their name and then find out their Ph.D. is in a field that has nothing to do with environmentally-connected studies. Find local organizations that educate.

And do what you can to help your community, like cleaning the freeway offramp at La Crescenta Avenue with the Crescenta Valley Town Council.

There are so many things we can do to help clean up and strengthen the Earth.

The hottest day of this week was yesterday and although temperatures are trending down it will still be warm, according to NOAA.

Today temperatures should in the 90s, then drop to the low to mid 80s on Friday through Tuesday.

There is a storm system developing and expected to hit the Pacific Northwest that could affect us here in Southern California with cooler temperatures.