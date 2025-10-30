Daylight Saving Time Ends

This weekend on Nov. 2 at 2 a.m. daylight saving time ends. This means people have to set their clocks back one hour.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Nov. 1. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Guided maps will be provided.The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Día de Los Muertos Celebration

The City of Glendale and Glendale Library, Arts & Culture present the annual Día de Los Muertos celebration on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Glendale Central Library (222 E. Harvard St.). This free, family-friendly event invites the community to honor loved ones and celebrate life through music, dance, storytelling and cultural activities. Día de Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition observed globally, celebrating the enduring bonds between the living and the departed.

The event features performances and hands-on experiences for all ages.

Virtual Webinar Offered on Brain Health

A webinar is being offered online on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon by USC-VHH and the USC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center & California Alzheimer’s Disease Centers at USC and Rancho Los Amigos. This free webinar is part of USC-VHH outreach efforts and recognizes November as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The event offers valuable insights from Keck Medicine experts on maintaining and improving cognitive health.

Registration required. Visit https://bit.ly/2025USCVHHBrainHealthForum to register.

City of Glendale Announces Opportunity to Claim Uncashed Checks and Deposits

The City of Glendale is working to return to their rightful owners unclaimed checks and deposits that have been unclaimed for more than three years. If no one claims the money within 45 to 60 days of the first notice, the funds will become the City’s property.

Some smaller amounts, such as unclaimed funds under $15 that have been outstanding for over a year, may automatically be transferred to the City’s General Fund without public notice.

A claim has to be filed by Dec. 9 by one of the following two methods:

– Submit a claim form to the Finance Department through the city’s website.

– Submit a claim online through the unclaimed property portal.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mryvpr77.

Community Forum on Local Development

The Crescenta Valley Town Council Land Use Committee is having a community forum on a proposed 80-unit apartment building at 4521 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta. The forum is on Thursday, Nov. 6; doors open at 6 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. Staff from the Dept. of Regional Planning will be on-site and available to answer questions.

All are welcome.

CVTC Holds General Election

The election for new council members will be held at Sadler Hall on the campus of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta on Friday, Nov. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Breakfast for Veterans

All veterans are invited to a free full breakfast celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. The breakfast takes place on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. (halfway between Montrose and Honolulu avenues).

Breakfast is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – ready whenever folks arrive. The menu includes eggs, sausages, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and orange juice.

Whether service was for the Marines or another branch, come join fellow veterans and community members in honoring this historic milestone.

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade Apps Now Available

Applications for the Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade are now available on the Christmas parade website https://montrosechristmasparade.com. Those interested should click on the “Entry Forms” link at the top of the home page. The Scout application is coming soon. The theme this year is “The Christmas Time Machine.”

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 6 and begins at 6:10 p.m.