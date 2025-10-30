Home Hardening and Options Discussed at Council Meeting

By Julie BUTCHER

On Tuesday night, the Glendale City Council reviewed several options for well-maintained trees and vegetation as the state’s Board of Forestry debates changes to fire safety rules. “Zone Zero” refers to the area closest to a house’s perimeter, the space from zero to five feet away from the walls. The new regulations being considered would require that space be “ember-resistant defensible zone” for all houses that sit within “very high fire hazard severity zones.” Ultimately the council voted to support Option 4 regarding vegetation and Option 2 regarding trees.

Stephanie Landregan, nationally recognized landscape architect and educator, urged support for Options 4 and 2 and a focus on home hardening “based on the science.” She reminded the council that it is “very hard to burn a green log.”

Most of the speakers on the issue supported more local control and expressed support for options that allow well-maintained trees and vegetation. The Board of Forestry is soliciting input on the plans which can be reviewed at https://bof.fire.ca.gov. Comments can be submitted to PublicComments@bof.ca.gov in advance of the board’s next meeting on Monday, Nov. 3.

Early in the council meeting, Mayor Ara Najarian urged reconsideration of last week’s decision to reject development plans for the former Sears site. He noted that the issues are complicated and that it is a mistake to “cast this as heroes versus villains.”

Mayor Najarian also announced several upcoming events.

The YWCA and Glendale’s Commission on the Status of Women are hosting their annual Purple Tie event on Thursday, Oct. 30 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at Fire Station 21, 421 Oak St., this year honoring Glendale Fire Chief Jeff Brooks. An announcement is also planned that Glendale fire stations will be officially designated as safe havens for survivors of domestic violence where individuals can seek immediate refuge, safety and assistance. More information can be found at https://www.glendaleca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/54507/20.

On Saturday, Nov. 1 the City of Glendale will celebrate Día de Los Muertos at the Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard, from 4 to 7 p.m. Day of the Dead or Día de Los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that is celebrated in different parts of the world on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Día de Los Muertos is a colorful celebration of life that reunites the living and the dead. Families build ofrendas to honor and welcome their beloved departed family members. In Glendale the celebration will include face-painting and folk dance. Details can be found at https://glendaleca.libnet.info/event/14139399.

The Glendale Historical Society and Glendale Community College Social Sciences Division invite the public to a free event, Glendale and the Living New Deal, on Thursday, Nov. 6 from 6 – 7 p.m. on the school campus at 1500 N. Verdugo Road to hear Lauren Davies, research assistant with the Living New Deal, address the legacy of the New Deal program in shaping the landscapes and communities of the region, including Glendale.

Glendale had 40 projects built during the New Deal. A map and more info can be found at https://livingnewdeal.org/us/ca/glendale-ca/. To RSVP for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glendale-and-the-living-new-deal-presentation-tickets-1847782008729 or email The Glendale Historical Society at events@glendalehistorical.org.

A representative of the Antaeus Theatre Company invited the public to its production of William Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, set in the American West, being performed until Nov. 17 at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://antaeus.org/show-details/cymbeline.

Ara Sargsyan, Glendale’s building official, updated the council on minor modifications made to the city’s building codes. Discussion on possible “reach codes” will be calendared for future council debate. According to the web, reach codes require a higher level of energy performance than the baseline provided by state building codes.

The council voted to reissue an RFP for construction of most of the improvements planned for Central Park.

Two homes were added to the city’s historic register and granted Mills Act contracts: 1600 El Rito Ave. was deemed an excellent example of 1930s Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture and will be listed on the historic registry as the Mason House. 900 Eilinita Ave. was recommended by the Historic Preservation Commission for inclusion on the historic registry under Criterion 1 for its association with the social, historic and cultural heritage of North Glendale and the Crescenta Valley. The property was part of the Onondarka Ranch, an equestrian hub built beginning in 1913 that will be listed on the historic registry as Onondarka, a Seneca word that means “on a hill.”

The Mills Act is a California state law that allows cities to enter into contracts with owners of qualified historic properties to provide property tax savings in exchange for the owner’s commitment to restore, maintain and protect the property.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s council meeting, Oct. 28 was designated as First Responders Day “honoring the brave men and women who selflessly serve the Glendale community. Our police officers, fire fighters, paramedics, 9-1-1 operators, public works and Glendale Water and Power professionals stand ready each day to protect lives and secure public safety, often at great personal risk.”

Finally, Mayor Najarian recognized his younger brother Raffi G. Najarian upon his retirement as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force following 30 years of distinguished military service.

The council will meet next on Tuesday, Nov. 4.