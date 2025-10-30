FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Loss to Our Community

On Saturday night Steve and I went to the retirement party of a member of the Montrose Search And Rescue (MSAR) team – John Camphouse.

John has been a member of the team for 43 years and was lauded for his accomplishments over the years. He has been part of rescues involving kids and adults, people living and those whose body had to be recovered.

The celebration of John’s career with MSAR was held at the Elks Lodge in Glendale. The room was crowded with supporters, from neighbors in La Crescenta where he and his wife raised their family to new and previous members of the MSAR team.

As most of you know, my husband Steve is a member of the MSAR team. He’s volunteered at the CV Sheriff’s Station for decades but has been on the team for about 12 years. Over that time he has missed holidays, special occasions and just work days around the house. At Saturday night’s event I kidded another spouse of a team member asking when there will be a celebration for those who’ve been left behind. (So far nothing has been planned.)

I met so many interesting people and caught up with many friends at the celebration. I’m glad I had the chance to go.

John and his lovely wife will be moving to Texas.

I hope you take a minute to read my article on the Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station trunk-or-treat event held last Friday night. It was a great time and I had a ball seeing so many people turn out.