News from the Desk of the Publisher

Finally Here

Since I was a kid I have been a lover of Halloween and all things scary. Back in the day I would decorate my house on Rincon in Sun Valley with dry ice from Conwin Carbonics to create eerie smoke effects and hang plastic spiders from cheesecloth webs.

Despite the lingering residue of the pandemic, it’s exciting to see so many events being held this weekend in celebration of All Hallow’s Eve. On Friday and Saturday night, the Dad’s Club at 1728 Cañada Blvd. is hosting the Curse of the Pirate King, a make-believe watery underworld that ticket holders can experience ending with a Candy Arcade … and more! To get tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.

Also going on this weekend is the first ever Trunk-or-Treat event hosted by the CV Sheriff’s Station at 4554 Briggs Ave. On Saturday night beginning at 5:30 p.m., little ghouls and goblins are invited to dress up in their Halloween finery then head to the station for their Halloween journey. Of course there will be plenty of candy at this free event and the night promises a fun time. For the older kids, a nod to previous Haunted Jail events will be found.

On Halloween night there are two super events. Trick-or-treaters can head to the “granddaddy event of them all” – the Montrose Spooktacular. Thousands of people – costumed and not – will be found on Honolulu Avenue with plenty of candy treats ready for the kids.

Also in Montrose on Halloween night is the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills kid-friendly haunted house maze experience. This free event is only on Halloween night, Oct. 31, and is from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

The king of scare can also be found only on Halloween night at 413 Whiting Woods Lane when David Krohn and his “cronies” (get it?) pull out all the stops for their insect-driven haunted house. David and his co-creators have been building a scary Halloween night experience for more than two decades, dating back to when he and his family lived on Vista Court in La Crescenta. (Longtime residents might remember Nightmare on Vista Court.)

Finally, I highly recommend taking the time to visit the many houses that are part of the Fun and Frights in the Foothills self-driving tour. Created by Crescenta Valley Weekly it is sponsored by local businesses, and provides addresses of some of the best Halloween displays in the area. This year (with a few exceptions) participants will have decorations up from Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 to give the community plenty of time to check out the creative spirit of neighbors.

Click on the Digital Copy and see page 17 for the list of addresses. And in this week’s paper are other Halloween activities! Keep your eyes open.

And Happy Halloween!