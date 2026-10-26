Crescenta Valley Station Deputies Arrest Contracted Student Aide

On the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 22, an administrator at Crescenta Valley High School was contacted by a student who reported receiving inappropriate messages from an adult who worked on the school campus. School administrators notified the assigned school resource deputy who immediately initiated an investigation. During the investigation, deputies identified a 22-year-old male who is not an employee of the school district but is employed by an outside agency that provides student aides to the school. The investigation determined that the suspect had sent inappropriate messages to the minor student.

On Oct. 26 deputies from Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station contacted the suspect, 22-year-old Oscar Urrutua Zelaya from Los Angeles, and arrested him for annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old, 647.6(a)(1) of the Penal Code. The suspect was subsequently booked at Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. The suspect’s access to the school campus has since been revoked.

Captain Ryan A. Vienna said, “We take seriously protecting our youth from those who would take advantage of them or potentially cause harm. Our school resource deputy promptly acted and our Detective Bureau is actively investigating this matter. I encourage parents to check with their children to ensure there are no additional victims and if there is information learned regarding victimization to contact our station immediately. Thank you to the victim who had the courage to report this inappropriate conduct and the Glendale Unified School District for [its] continued partnership in keeping the community we serve safe.”

This remains an active investigation and no additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have information regarding a similar incident at Crescenta Valley High School is encouraged to contact Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station Detective Ponce at (818) 236-4015.