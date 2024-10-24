Glendale Police Arrest Glendale Man for Multiple Charges of Identity Theft and Elder Financial Abuse

Glendale police detectives have arrested a man in connection with multiple counts of identity theft and elder financial abuse after a two-month long investigation.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Jesus Cain Medina Leyva, 28, of Glendale, was taken into custody after detectives pieced together Medina Leyva’s scheme defrauding elderly patients from a nursing facility on the

400 block of East Cypress Street in the City of Glendale.

On Aug. 28 the Glendale Police Dept. received reports from an elderly patient at the facility that her credit cards had been stolen from her room. As Glendale Police Financial Crimes detectives investigated the case, they discovered six additional victims from the same facility. Through comprehensive and diligent

investigative work, detectives identified Medina Leyva, who is an employee at the facility, as the

suspect unlawfully taking victims’ credit cards from their rooms and using them at a variety of stores

and restaurants.

Medina Leyva was charged with seven counts of identity theft and elder financial abuse.