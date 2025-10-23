FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Halloween Season Has Arrived

Though local stores may have boasted Halloween items for sale since – well, summertime – to me Oct. 1 ushers in the Halloween season. As we pass the midway point in the “spooky season” I know that others agree.

Take a look around. Houses are decorated in Halloween splendor with many having ghouls and goblins (and clowns) (not to mention bats) laying claim to the property.

Steve and I headedon Saturday to Halloween Town Costumes in Burbank to pick up some last minute items we wanted for costumes we were wearing that night at a local Halloween party (he was Beetlejuice and I was Lydia – we looked fantastic! Thank you to Jeri’s Costumes on Mayfield for providing our outfits). As we made our way to Burbank we saw several houses decorated for Halloween. (As an aside, I heard on the radio that Burbank is “Halloween central” probably because so many creatives live in the area.)

Targeting families, there are several local “trunk or treat” events (see Mary O’Keefe’s story on page 3) that provide activities and fun for little ones including this Friday, Oct. 24 at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station (4554 Briggs Ave.). From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. folks can swing by and enjoy a movie, treats and fun. The movie starts at 6 p.m. – bring a chair! Free to attend.

Favorite local haunts can be found again this year and next week CV Weekly will publish a list of the addresses of folks who have gone the extra mile in decorating their houses and would love a drive-by. Since COVID we’ve provided a list of addresses and we’re happy to do it again this year.

If you’d like to add your address to the list, send an email to hollyween@cvweekly.com before end of business day on Tuesday so we can put your address on the list!