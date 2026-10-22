CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting tonight, Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., this month via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on topics that affect the foothill communities, as well as an opportunity for area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Chamber of Commerce at Trunk or Treat Event

Members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce will be at the CV Sheriff’s Station on Oct. 30 for its trunk or treat event.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Special Event Offered at Rosemont Preserve

On Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., those who want to try growing California native plants in their yard but didn’t know where to start are invited to the Rosemont Preserve for a beginner-friendly workshop on gardening with natives.

Led by local resident and plant enthusiast Michael Seales, this introductory session will give participants the confidence to start their native garden. Whether the goal is to save water, reduce yard maintenance, attract wildlife or simply connect the home deeper with nature, this workshop has everyone covered. Topics will include sun, soil, and water needs (and myths), how to select the right plants and the fundamentals of caring for native plants. Bring a notebook and questions!

Also, please remember that volunteers are being sought to host the open gates event. Open gate hosts unlock the gate, welcome visitors and field questions about the Preserve. Those who would like to be trained to host an open gate event can reach out to Kyle Cavazos at kylecavazos@arroyosfoothills.org.

Elks Scholarship Available

The Elks Most Valuable Scholarship (MVS) program for 2026 is accepting applications from high school seniors throughout the United States. This MVS program offers four year $30,000 and $4,000 scholarships. The deadline for applying is Nov. 12 at 11:59.

The MVS program is one of the largest scholarship donors in the U.S. and allocated over $2.52 million in 2025. Applications are available from local public high schools and online at the MVS for qualifying students. Visit https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm.