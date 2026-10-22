FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Down She Goes

On Thursday, I was fishing a dog toy out of the pool, standing on bricks on the Jacuzzi, when plop! Down I went. The bricks were shaky, at best, and gave way when I stood on them.

Unfortunately, Steve wasn’t home (if he had been I would’ve been screaming for him) so I was responsible for taking an assessment of my injuries and getting myself out of the water.

Thankfully, I wasn’t too badly banged up. As I sat in the water, one leg in the Jacuzzi and one leg in the pool, I did a quick assessment. It appeared that above my waist was in good shape – I didn’t lose consciousness and, except for a small puncture wound on my right arm, I seemed to be okay. That wasn’t the case below the waist.

I scraped up my left leg and my left foot is still pretty ugly. I did discover that my upper body strength stinks; still in a sitting position, I had made my way to a chair that I used to get myself up. My left leg was swollen and I previously had surgery on my right knee so I had to boost myself up to get to a standing position – which wasn’t easy.

I called our office manager Rachelle who drove me to the hospital. USC-VHH took X-rays to determine if I had any broken bones (I didn’t). Since I couldn’t put any weight on my left foot (and even had to use crutches and later a cane to get around) Rachelle plopped me in a wheelchair. This made it easier to get around the hospital.

After being sent home, for four days I sat in a recliner with my left leg elevated. I didn’t get much done, to say the least.

Of course, this couldn’t come at a worse time. As you’ve probably read, Crescenta Valley Weekly and the CV Chamber are moving our offices to 2563 Foothill Blvd. (on the campus of St. Luke’s of the Mountains). My plans were to be entirely settled at 2563 Foothill Blvd. by Oct. 26. My office staff has really worked hard to pack us up to get us out of here. However, my “hot shot plans” to pack up everything have been derailed.

But I will persevere – it may take me a little longer, but I’ll get it done.

Current plans are:

Oct. 22: Rachelle will be at Sadler Hall, setting up our phone service.

Oct. 24: My son Danny, husband Steve and I will be moving most of our stuff from the offices of CV Weekly and CV Chamber to our new office.

Oct. 26: The big moving truck from Andy’s Transfer will pick up the remainder of our stuff at our current location.

Our office will be closed on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.