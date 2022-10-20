New Planning Initiatives

Los Angeles County Public Works and the cities of Glendale and La Cañada Flintridge announced a new planning initiative along Foothill Boulevard, between Lowell Avenue and Oak Grove Drive.

Community input is urged as Los Angeles County Public Works explores active transportation improvements along the corridor, including new and upgraded bike lanes, safer pedestrian access, bus stop enhancements and new street trees and landscaping. There will be three opportunities to take part in a one-mile round trip walk to provide feedback on the pedestrian experience along Foothill Boulevard.

Each audit will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be held in a different jurisdiction. Participants are welcome to sign up for more than one audit as the audits will cover various segments of Foothill Boulevard.

On Oct. 22, the audit will focus on the Glendale jurisdiction; on Oct. 29, the La Crescenta portion; on Nov. 5, La Cañada Flintridge.

Due to limited capacity, please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/3xw2x8ka. The exact meeting locations will be shared upon registration.

USC-VHH Hosting Health Fair

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is having a health fair on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the hospital campus. There will be health screenings, free flu and COVID vaccines, face painting for the kids and much more. There will be opportunities to meet local physicians.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd., Glendale

Library Offers Free Vaccine Clinic

LA County Dept. of Public Health is partnering with LA County Library to provide free flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines and updated bivalent boosters to people 6 months of age and older, no health insurance required.

Updated bivalent boosters help protect against the original coronavirus strain and the newer Omicron strains.

La Crescenta Library is having a free vaccine clinic on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. It is recommended participants make an appointment to avoid longer wait times. Appointments available at https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/7303502. Vaccines available while supplies last.

For more information on flu and COVID-19 vaccines, including restrictions for underage vaccine recipients, visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Movie Night Rescheduled, Trick-or-Treat Village Available

The County of Los Angeles Dept. of Parks and Recreation – North Agency rescheduled its Noche Latina in the Parke, a movie night at Crescenta Valley Park, to Saturday evening, Oct. 29 due to rain last week.

This free night of entertainment includes the screening of “The Legend of Zorro” starring Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The movie begins at 7:15 p.m.; however, beginning at 6 p.m. free tacos and donuts will be available for the first 100 people.

The movie will be shown at the large field behind the main office at CV Park. Participants can bring a picnic dinner, chairs, blankets and jackets.

Also on Saturday, Oct. 29 a Trick-or-Treat Village will be at CV Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes carnival games, pumpkin carving, music and candy! Free to attend.

CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta

Shred Event

The Northwest Glendale Homeowners Assn. is hosting a shredding event on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at Grandview Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome, but NWGHA members can have their first three boxes of documents shred for free. A fee of $7 per box will be charged for non-members.

Grandview Presbyterian Church is located at 1130 Ruberta Ave. in Glendale.