City Council Approves Bike-Friendly Changes to La Crescenta Avenue

By Ruth SOWBY

On Tuesday, Oct. 18 Glendale City Council members put on hold most of their agenda to jump to the action item of the day – bicycle facility options for the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project.

Caltrans estimates that the cost per freeway accident is $185,000. Granted, the cost would be much less for accidents on La Crescenta Avenue, but the cost could still be substantial. The goals for the La Crescenta Avenue rehabilitation project are: 1) Allow for bicycle facilities alternatives; 2) Provide more traffic and pedestrian safety; 3) Change the paving in front of Fremont Elementary School (off La Crescenta Avenue) to “reflective paving” to reduce the effects of heat; 4) Develop an outreach plan to the public informing it of any changes to come.

Three options were considered by councilmembers:

Alternative 1: On La Crescenta Avenue, have one lane in each direction with separate, dedicated bike lanes on each side. A turn lane would be in the center. (The phrase in use is “multi-modal transportation.”) 

Alternative 2: Keep the two lanes in each direction.

Alternative 3: Use alternative 1 as a temporary test case. 

Close to three-dozen in-person speakers and callers weighed in with their varying points of view. Of note was Ben, an 11-year-old Fremont Elementary School student who spoke in front of the Council.  He was in favor of Alternative 1 (one lane each way and separate bike lanes). 

“We play tag on our way home from school. We playfully push each other,” said Ben. In other words, if a child wound up in the street after being pushed, s/he would be in a bike lane close to the sidewalk rather than a lane of traffic.   

Continued Ben, “There should be a separate space for bikes on the road.”  Ben also suggested that speeding on two lanes contributed to global warming.    

A yea or nay on Alternative 1 was put to Councilmembers. There were four votes in favor of Alternate 1 and one vote against. (According to a Public Works representative, funding from Measure R will not be affected.)   

Mayor Ardy Kassakhian stated, “I support Alternative 1 – cautiously.”

Councilmember Paula Devine thanked the members of the public who spoke in front of the Council and those who called in.    

