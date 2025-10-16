CVTC Holds General Meeting

The next monthly general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Reminder that the election for new council members will be held at Sadler Hall on the campus of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta on Friday, Nov. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Booksale at Library

The Friends of La Crescenta Library will be holding its annual book sale in the meeting room at the La Crescenta Library. Good homes are sought for about 10,000 pre-read books at next to nothing prices. A “members only” presale takes place on Friday, Oct. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the public is invited on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find a great deal and support the library at the same time.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVCA to Meet Oct. 23

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade Apps Now Available

Applications for the Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade are now available on the Christmas parade website https://montrosechristmasparade.com. Those interested should click on the “Entry Forms” link at the top of the home page. The Scout application is coming soon. The theme this year is “The Christmas Time Machine.”

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 6 and begins at 6:10 p.m.

Student Commissioner Application Period Extended

Applications for student commissioner for the City of Glendale have been extended to Oct. 17. Student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts & Culture Commission who actively work on promoting arts & culture in Glendale. This position provides an opportunity to represent student voices in advocating for arts & culture in Glendale and gain experience in local government.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon for a one-year commitment.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdzx8kxz.