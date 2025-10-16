GUSD, Schools Recognized on 2025 ERP Honor Roll List

Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) and 13 of its schools have been recognized on the 2025 Educational Results Partnership (ERP) Honor Roll list of California’s top performing schools and districts. The Honor Roll program features top performing public schools, school districts and charter schools that have outperformed their peers in closing achievement gaps, particularly among higher-poverty and historically disadvantaged student populations. ERP is a non-profit organization that applies data science to accelerate student success, in partnership with state business leaders representing 28 chambers of commerce across the state.

The 2025 Glendale Unified School District Honor Roll awardees include:

Anderson W. Clark Magnet High School

Dunsmore Elementary

La Crescenta Elementary

Abraham Lincoln Elementary

Monte Vista Elementary

Valley View Elementary

GUSD has also been named a 2025 Star District.

“Being recognized on the ERP Honor Roll confirms that our work to provide high-quality instruction, strong intervention systems and growing family and community partnerships is working,” said board president Ingrid Gunnell. “I’m grateful to our teachers, staff, and families whose focused efforts help all students thrive, especially those historically underserved.”

“Many educators across California are already delivering rigorous instruction that equips students with the fundamentals they need to succeed in the workforce and in life,” said ERP’s Chief Executive Officer James Lanich, Ph.D. “The Honor Roll recognizes that work – identifying schools in a diversity of zip codes where students of all backgrounds are mastering the core academic skills that will help them thrive in a rapidly changing world of work.”

1,834 schools and 158 school districts in California made the 2025 Honor Roll. The full list of Honor Roll schools and districts can be viewed at www.honorrollschools.com.

To learn more about the methodology used to determine the 2025 Honor Roll schools and districts, visit https://www.honorrollschools.com/lists.