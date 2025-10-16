FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Thanks for the Opportunity

On Saturday night I headed over to Memorial Park in La Cañada to see “The Wild Robot.” I joined my son, his wife and my granddaughter. The event was sponsored by the La Cañada Congregational Church (located just across the street).

It was so nice to just relax with them and watch the movie – though admittedly my granddaughter was a little rambunctious. She had played soccer earlier in the day and though we hoped her energy level would be depleted that was not the case. She was a busy girl! But she did sit for most of the movie – one that I hadn’t previously seen. (I guess the days of “kids only” movies are behind me.)

And the evening turned cool – I guess fall has finally arrived (this was before the massive rainstorm we saw on Tuesday)! My son made sure I had a chair and I brought a little blanket so I was cozy.

And speaking of the rainstorm, how concerned were you by the alerts and evacuations that residents experienced near the burn areas in Altadena and Pacific Palisades? It’s like they never get a break. But I applaud learning that lotto winner Edwin Castro is pouring some of his money into the Altadena community with the intention of building several houses. Though his motives are not 100% altruistic – he does plan to sell the houses at current market price: “I’m not building these homes just to give them away,” he said – the fact that a “local” person who knows the community is investing in the community. Exciting!

I don’t know about you but I wasn’t surprised to hear on Tuesday morning that the part of the 210 Freeway near La Cañada was (once again) having issues. It seems that though the inclement weather may have increased the number of incidents the area is plagued by problems on any day.

Growing up in Sun Valley (just over the hill of La Tuna Canyon) my family and I dreaded the rain, especially if we had to travel near the intersection of Tuxford and San Fernando Road. That intersection was notorious for flooding – and despite pouring millions of dollars into the intersection, it apparently still floods.

I read online that about $3.7 million was invested in the intersection as part of the Tuxford Green Multiuse Project. The project, completed in 2007, was funded by the Los Angeles County Flood Control District and focused on improving storm drainage with new catch basins, storm drains and an underground cistern. I don’t know if it floods as badly as it did in the 1970s but I heard about the intersection being under water on Tuesday – so it seems to me that area should be avoided, especially if it rains.

Just a heads up.