Make a Plan – Get Ready to Vote

By Mary O’KEEFE

Most Los Angeles County registered voters have received their vote-by-mail ballots, which can be returned via USPS. It has been advised for those who are voting by mail to mail their ballot early and to go into the U.S. post office to get a hand stamp postmark.

For those who would like to drop off their ballots at a drop box, visit lavote.gov to locate a nearby drop box. The website also provides information on many things, from voting registration to tracking a ballot.

Voting in person begins on Oct. 24 and continues through Nov. 2; it is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, Nov. 3, the hours at polling places are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

By visiting lavote.gov information will be provided regarding locations of polling places in the nearby area.

For those who would like to contact the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office with questions on voting, call (800) 815-2666.