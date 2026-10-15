Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Note that a volunteer is being sought to serve as Rosemont Preserve co-chair of Restoration, working alongside the Preserve’s existing chair of Restoration to help organize and lead our restoration day activities.

Contact the chair of Restoration Frank Colcord at frank.colcord@gmail.com to learn more or to volunteer for the position.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., this month via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on topics that affect the foothill communities as well as an opportunity for area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Mount Wilson Presents Talks & Telescopes

On Oct. 17, Sam Hale will present The Duality of Genius and Struggle: G. E. Hale at Mount Wilson as part of the Talks & Telescopes series.

Sam Hale, CEO and chairman of the board of the Mount Wilson Institute offers this quote: “Make no little plans. They have no magic to stir men’s blood.” This quote is an encapsulation of George Ellery Hale’s incredible life and monumental achievements. The five astronomical telescopes he built beginning in 1897 were the largest in the world for almost one hundred years. While living in Pasadena just after the turn of the 20th century, he turned what was a community school into what became the California Institute of Technology. At the same time, he was the driving inspiration for the creation of the Huntington Library. While serving on the Planning Commission, he was a major force for the creation of the city’s elegant civic center. As we’ll learn in this talk, Hale accomplished all this and more while suffering from debilitating emotional issues.

The evening begins with the talk at 5:30 p.m. in the Mount Wilson auditorium.

Tickets are $50 per person.

Elks Scholarship Available

The Elks Most Valuable Scholarship (MVS) program for 2026 is accepting applications from high school seniors throughout the United States. This MVS program offers four year $30,000 and $4,000 scholarships. The deadline for applying is Nov. 12 at 11:59.

The MVS program is one of the largest scholarship donors in the U.S. and allocated over $2.52 million in 2025. Applications are available from local public high schools and online at the MVS for qualifying students. Visit https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm.