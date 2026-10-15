FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

I Just Have to Share

This past weekend I headed to my “happy places:” Paso Robles and Cambria!

As many of you know, I am a subscription member of four wineries: Hearst Ranch, Harmony, Opolo and Niner. (As an aside, I agree – four wineries seems a bit excessive but every time I head north I stop at Hearst Ranch and it seemed prudent to become a member.)

I went up with my husband Steve – who really doesn’t drink so I couldn’t share with him the great wines I tasted. However, that didn’t slow me down; I tasted the wares of many of the wineries where I stopped.

I want to tell you that I typically stay at either the Bluebird Inn on Main Street in Cambria or just down the street at the Rigdon House on Burton Drive. In the past, the Bluebird Inn has been rather comfortable – but this past trip was, in a word, terrible. I had ordered a room with two queen beds and instead got a room with one double bed. When Steve and I were first married we had a double bed – and ended up with four children! I definitely wanted to avoid that. But, to be honest, I didn’t complain so I guess I deserved what we got.

On Saturday morning, we headed to Hearst Castle to take one of the tours. We took the tour of the upstairs suites and wow! It was really something. I learned a lot, especially that despite being a fellow newswoman I will never achieve that kind of wealth!

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And as a reminder, after 17 years CV Weekly (and the office of the CV Chamber) is moving. We’ve been at 3800 La Crescenta Ave. (first in unit 101 then in 2018 we moved upstairs to unit 206) since I started the paper in September 2009 but remote working is much more popular now than it was then; even my layout guys work from home!

Our office manager Rachelle will be working from one of the offices at St. Luke’s of the Mountains – Sadler Hall at 2563 Foothill Blvd. Despite having to go through 17 years of accumulated stuff, we’re about ready to make the move. Current plans are:

Oct. 22: Rachelle will be at Sadler Hall, setting up our phone service.

Oct. 24: My son Danny, husband Steve and I will be moving most of our stuff from the offices of CV Weekly and CV Chamber to our new office.

Oct. 26: The big moving truck from Andy’s Transfer will pick up the remainder of our stuff at our current location.

Our office will be closed on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

I’m grateful for this next chapter in the life of CV Weekly.