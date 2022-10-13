YMCA Hosting Blood Drive

The Crescenta Cañada YMCA is having a blood drive today, Thursday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the facility gymnasium at 1930 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/5hbn97yn.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

The County of Los Angeles Dept. of Parks and Recreation – North Agency is hosting Noche Latina in the Parke, a movie night at Crescenta Valley Park on Saturday evening.

This free night of entertainment includes the screening of “The Legend of Zorro” starring Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The movie begins at 7:30 p.m.; however, beginning at 6 p.m. free tacos and donuts will be available for the first 100 people.

The movie will be shown at the large field behind the main office at CV Park. Participants can bring a picnic dinner, chairs, blankets and jackets.

CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Oct. 16. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVTC Hosts Mental Health Town Hall

The Crescenta Valley Town Council Outreach Committee is holding a mental health town hall on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library. It features LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, County Dept. of Mental Health Lead Manager James Coomes and GUSD Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian. The discussion will focus on combatting substance abuse and prioritizing mental health in the local community.

RSVP to Kerri@thecvcouncil.com.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta

Historical Society Presents Plowshare Program

On Monday evening, Oct.17, at 7 p.m., the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley will present a program about the Plowshare Program.

The government established the Plowshare Program in 1957 to explore the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. The program took its name from the Bible: “they will beat their swords into plowshares.” The purpose of the program was to use nuclear explosions for civil and industrial projects, such as the creation of roads, reservoirs, harbors, canals, mining and quarrying, and geothermal energy.

The historical society speaker Chris Bond was born and raised in La Crescenta, went to Valley View Elementary, Clark Junior High and Crescenta Valley High, and spent many days and nights hiking through and exploring the San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains. He’s currently a geologist with the California Dept. of Water Resources in Sacramento.

The Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley meets at the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. (at the corner of Santa Carlotta).