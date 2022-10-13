From the Desk of the Publisher

Never Too Early

I don’t know about you, but when I go into a department store in August and see Halloween decorations, I get a little miffed. I mean seriously? We’re typically still sweltering in hot temperatures while being reminded that Halloween is “just around the corner.”

But after giving it some thought I realized that indeed Halloween (and fall with, hopefully, fall temperatures) was going to arrive before I knew it. And when the boys were young, we went nuts decorating our house. A fire-breathing dragon? Got it. Wandering troll? Check. Spooky spiders, detached limbs and gargoyles in the fountain? Yup. And setting this all up took time that we had to squeeze in between jobs and school. We had to start early to make sure we got it all done, ready for the big reveal on Oct. 31.

Loving Halloween like I do (as does our office manager Rachelle), when the pandemic hit we were bummed to learn that trick-or-treating had been banned. I mean, how would Halloween lovers know where to go to see all the displays set up in the foothills? Just because trick-or-treating had been banned didn’t mean that folks were going to stop decorating their places.

That’s when we came up with the Fun and Frights in the Foothills, a light and decoration tour that showcases some of the best-decorated homes and businesses in the Crescenta Valley and surrounding areas. People could drive at their leisure to see the hard work put into Halloween decorating.

I’m happy to report that the idea has stuck! With the support of several sponsors (see our ad on page 10) we are once again organizing the Fun and Frights in the Foothills driving tour! In the Oct. 27 paper we’ll list all the addresses of those not-to-be-missed Halloween homes. From Oct. 28-31, readers will have the chance to check out these houses. And due to the continued unease regarding COVID-19, only houses with a candy corn icon will be giving out candy on Oct. 31.

There is still time to have your house on the tour! Send an email to HollyWeen@CVWeekly.com by Oct. 24 to have your address listed among those not-to-be-missed during this most spooky season.

And thank you to our sponsors who supported this tour: main sponsor Glendale Area Schools Credit Union, CV Water District, C&M Printing, Copying, Mailing, Bob Smith Toyota, Ballard & Ballard Real Estate, Assemblymember Laura Friedman and Property Masters Realty.