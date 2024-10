A single vehicle traveling southbound on the Angeles Crest Highway drove through the intersection at Foothill Boulevard and into the parking lot of Hill Street Café at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle collided with six parked vehicles. None of the parked cars were occupied at the time. The driver of the vehicle that struck the cars was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

~By Mary O’KEEFE