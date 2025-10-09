Rosemont Preserve Habitat Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Habitat Restoration Day on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade Apps Now Available

Applications for the Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade are now available on the Christmas parade website https://montrosechristmasparade.com. Those interested should click on the “Entry Forms” link at the top of the home page. The Scout application is coming soon.

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 6 and begins at 6:10 p.m.

Student Commissioner Application Period Extended

Applications for student commissioner for the City of Glendale have been extended to Oct. 17. Student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts & Culture Commission who actively work on promoting arts & culture in Glendale. This position provides an opportunity to represent student voices in advocating for arts & culture in Glendale and gain experience in local government.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon for a one-year commitment.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdzx8kxz.