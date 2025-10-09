Garabedian Appointed GUSD Student Board Member

By Eliza PARTIKA

Crescenta Valley High School senior and CV Weekly writer Vera Garabedian was appointed student board member at the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) board of education meeting on Sept. 30.

GUSD has a Student Advisory Council composed of one student from each of the five high schools in the District. The council meets monthly to discuss topics and issues important to the student body. One of the five students is selected to become student board member each year.

Garabedian said she was inspired to campaign for student board member because of a board meeting she attended in middle school where she participated in the pledge of allegiance.

“I thought the board’s process was enticing. It was interesting to see how we can represent thousands of kids at our school and speak on their behalf to try and resolve issues and create better environments for everyone,” she said. “I enjoyed the meeting so much I wanted to contribute further.”

Her main goals as student board member are to foster collaboration and inclusivity among students. She plans to create opportunities for students from all schools and grade levels to come together and learn from each other.

“Every student should feel as if they belong and that their school is a place for them, and that there’s people who appreciate and support them,” Garabedian said.

The duties of the student board member include managing the student voice panels at each school and creating leadership opportunities for elementary and middle school students. Garabedian plans to uphold her belief in inclusivity by adding student voice panelists who are English language learners.

“The transition from foreign school to American school is difficult. One of my friends was explaining her story to me, how the schooling systems are just completely different,” she said. Her hope, she said, is to create a smooth transition for English learners by allowing them time to ask questions and become acclimated to learning at GUSD.

Other issues Garabedian wants to tackle are school spirit and morale, and cleaning waste on campuses across all school sites.

Garabedian hopes the skills she learns as a student board member will prepare her for a career in journalism when she graduates.

“This is more of a passion for me,” she said. “Ever since I was small, giving a voice to people [is important] in case it goes unheard or in case they don’t have the opportunity of speaking out themselves. And that’s something that’s been a part of me ever since. It’s a moral that I’ve grown up with.”

“As members of the board of education we realize that often the most important insights come from the students we serve. Their voices ground our decisions and guide our mission,” said GUSD Board President Ingrid Gunnell of Garabedian.

In her acceptance speech at the Sept. 30 board meeting, Garabedian thanked her family, her principals, her advisor and GUSD board members and said she “looks to the future.”

“This District has supported me since a young age and given me a strong education,” she said. “I am so grateful to be standing here today and making my dream my new reality.”

Garabedian encourages students to reach out to her through the District website.