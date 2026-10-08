Turf or No Turf – That is the Question Pondered by Council

By Julie BUTCHER

“We really cannot plan for infrastructure based on current conditions anymore. The future is going to be hotter,” said local Glendale resident “Kate” who joined several others in urging the Glendale City Council on Tuesday night to reconsider the use of artificial turf for one of the soccer fields in the Glendale Sports Complex. The council voted to move forward with plans for the artificial “grass” field but left open consideration of other options.

Mayor Ardy Kassakhian advocated for the long-term phasing out of the use of artificial grass as the ideal but acknowledged the demand for playing time.

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian agreed, reporting that there are currently 3,500 AYSO players in the region.

“They need those fields,” he said.

“The GEC [Glendale Environmental Coalition] recommends against the artificial turf project and calls for reconsideration in light of the extreme heat issues that we now face, in light of what we understand about the toxicity of plastic grass which off-gasses both methane and ethylene,” said Dr. Jackie Gish recounting some of the dangers that have been reported, “from heat exhaustion, heat stroke and burns to melting shoes.

“Decisions made years ago now deserve reconsideration, for the sake of the young people who will be running and sliding on these fields under the blazing Glendale sun,” she urged.

Onnig Bulanikian, director of Community Services & Parks, summarized the analysis the City conducted in deciding to install artificial turf on this field, starting with a life-cycle analysis in 2021. Artificial turf is currently being used at the newly remodeled Fremont Park and at Thomas Edison Elementary School.

Bulanikian was asked if he has received complaints.

“There’s not enough playing time. We have a waiting list,” he replied, apparently without commenting on the artificial turf issue, other than stating Glendale soccer fields are used 65 to 90 hours per week, and natural grass requires fields to be taken out of use regularly.

“It’s no mystery that I’m not a fan,” said Councilmember Dan Brotman, who acknowledged that good work has been done on the life-cycle evaluation and that newer products may be better and there are “legitimate trade-offs between play time and these environmental attributes.”

But by 2050, UCLA climate scientists estimate a five-fold increase in the number of “extreme heat” days, defined as days hotter than 90 degrees, Brotman added.

Councilmember Alek Bartrosouf cast a “no” vote, questioning the optimism of the analysis about future weather conditions.

“We can add more fields to our City and add more playing time without having to resort to using plastics,” said Bartrosouf.

Staff was also encouraged to explore hydroponic alternatives, comparable costs and available grant funds as the project moves forward.

Pasadena Humane Society will host a free vaccine and microchipping clinic for Glendale dogs and cats on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Glendale. Call (626) 792-7151 x 973 to schedule an appointment.

Along with Pasadena Humane Society, the City of Glendale and the Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District are hosting a Wildlife Safety Community Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Brand Studios, 1601 W. Mountain St. For more information, see https://t.co/5OH69VIF6Y.

Sunday, Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, Councilmember Bartrosouf announced, adding that he came out “around 20 years ago” and added that it is not easy, that it can be challenging for some people and so, “if someone comes out to you” he urged compassion and understanding.

Bartrosouf also shared news of a recent pedestrian fatality in Glendale and highlighted the need “to do as much as we can to make our streets safer.” As a transportation planner, he identified possible solutions.

“There are a lot of things that we can do,” he said. “Don’t just read the emails that tell us these horrific horrible things have happened in our community and move on to the next email.”

Assemblymember Nick Schultz updated the council on his work and advocacy for the area and for Glendale including a successful bill incentivizing post-production entertainment industry work. Folks can track all California legislation at https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/ or contact Schultz’s new district office at 3500 W. Olive Ave., #690 in Burbank or call (818) 558-3043.

On Tuesday night, the council proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and recognized the period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month, “celebrating the rich history, traditions and contributions of Hispanic and Latin communities from music, art and cuisine to leadership, innovation and labor, Glendale celebrates the vibrancy and strength of our Hispanic heritage.”

The Glendale Latino Association joined others to accept the proclamation and extended an invitation to a number of upcoming events: Latin Rhythms Mixer on Friday, Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Jenkins Property Management, 2626 Honolulu Ave. Tickets and more information are available at https://www.glendalelatinoassociation.com/events/.

Día de Muertos will be celebrated at the Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Attendance to the event is free; face-painting starts at 1 p.m.

President and founder of American Chess Academy Armen Ambartsoumian updated the council on the success of the 2026 Southern California Open chess tournament and specifically thanked Councilmember Elen Asatryan for her persistence in securing the tournament and accompanying events for Glendale. More than 452 players participated overall, winning a total of $60,000 in prize money.

“Our goal is to make Glendale one of the chess cities in the country,” the event video boasts. Watch it at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyQaI3E_uLU.