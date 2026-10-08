FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Hot Time in Town

I made my way to Montrose on Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest celebration – and as usual I had a ball! But man, was it hot!

For the last several years, CV Weekly has had a wine booth located in front of Citibank (2350 Honolulu Ave.) and this year was no different. Under the direction of CV Weekly sales diva Lisa Stanners, our booth looked incredible! She’s such a pro – she decorated our booth with grape bunches, a white board and a chalk board and a beautiful silver bucket where cold white wine was kept (red wine was also for sale).

I was going to “hawk” our wares (shouting to the walkers who passed our booth) but between my “old lady” voice and the heat I had to let that idea pass.

At one point, our office manager Rachelle and salesman Steve Pierce wondered if I was going to faint dead awaybecause my face was so red! But I felt fine and didn’t faint away. In fact, I stayed on-site for six hours (although I didn’t beat Lisa – she was there the whole time!).

I left Oktoberfest around 6:45 p.m., loaded with bratwurst to enjoy at home, and missed seeing my favorite band, Past Action Heroes, which came to the stage at 8 p.m. Unfortunately, by then I was exhausted and still hot.

I’ll have to catch them next time.

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Well, after 17 years CV Weekly is moving offices. We’ve been at 3800 La Crescenta Ave. (first in unit 101 then in 2018 we moved upstairs to unit 206) since I started the paper in September 2009 but, to be honest, remote working is much more popular now than it was then; even my layout guys work from home!

Actually, making the decision to move out of our current digs wasn’t too difficult and after being burgled in 2024 I was keeping my eyes open for opportunities. I wanted our office manager Rachelle to have an office to work from and the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, of which I’m president, also needed an office. The good people at St. Luke’s of the Mountains/Sadler Hall at 2563 Foothill Blvd. opened their doors to us and, despite having to go through 17 years of accumulated stuff, we’re about ready to make the move. Current plans are:

Oct. 22: Rachelle will be at Sadler Hall, setting up our phone service.

Oct. 24: My son Danny, husband Steve and I will be moving most of our stuff from the offices of CV Weekly and CV Chamber to our new office.

Oct. 26: The big moving truck from Andy’s Transfer will pick up the remainder of our stuff at our current location.

I’m grateful for this next chapter in the life of CV Weekly.