Community Invitation

The community is invited to the ribbon cutting today, Oct. 8, for Planet Fitness – La Crescenta, 2647 Foothill Blvd. The ribbon cutting is at 11 a.m. sharp.

Refreshments will be served!

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

Local veterans host a monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the second Saturday of the month. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. This month’s breakfast is on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

Book Sale At Library

The Friends of La Crescenta Library will be holding its annual book sale in the meeting room at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. There will be about 10,000 pre-read books at next to nothing prices. A “members only” presale takes place on Friday, Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the public is invited on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mount Wilson Presents Matinees on the Mountain

On select Saturday afternoons, the public can enjoy classic sci-fi, vintage silent films, and even a few family-friendly surprises in the 256-seat auditorium at the Mount Wilson Observatory. Moviegoers can enjoy lunch at the Cosmic Cafe or picnic on the grounds, explore the Observatory’s rich history, and then settle in for a unique cinematic experience above the city. Movie snacks & drinks will be available for purchase.

Please arrive early (ideally before 2:30 p.m.) to allow time to purchase a required Forest Adventure Pass at the Cosmic Cafe. One can also be purchased in advance online or at an authorized vendor.

On Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956) will be shown. Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for children under 12.

Elks Scholarship Available

The Elks Most Valuable Scholarship (MVS) program for 2026 is accepting applications from high school seniors throughout the United States. This MVS program offers four year $30,000 and $4,000 scholarships. The deadline for applying is Nov. 12 at 11:59.

The MVS program is one of the largest scholarship donors in the U.S. and allocated over $2.52 million in 2025. Applications are available from local public high schools and online at the MVS for qualifying students. Visit https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm.