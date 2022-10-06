Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be weeding the demonstration garden and removing invasive plants the pose a fire danger to the Preserve.

Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Off-ramp Cleanup Resumes

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue 210 freeway off-ramp resumes this Saturday, Oct. 8. Volunteers meet at the 2700 block of Altura Avenue at 8:10 a.m. for instructions, safety vests and tools. Cleanup typically lasts until 9 a.m.

Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

Local veterans host a monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the second Saturday of the month. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. This month’s breakfast is on Saturday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Guest speaker is new Glendale Community College president/superintendent Ryan Cornner.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

Racking-Bottling-Labeling Event Hosted by StoneBarn Vineyard Conservancy

StoneBarn Vineyard Conservancy is hosting another Racking-Bottling-Labeling event on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Discussion is also planned of the latest harvest, grape varieties, terroir and participants’ questions. Tasting and note taking included.

No cost to members of the StoneBarn Vineyard Conservancy. Those who would like to join the Conservancy and for further information call Stuart Byles at (818) 249-2414.

Friends of La Crescenta Library

The Friends of La Crescenta Library invites the community to its members’ only library book presale. Membership is available, too, by joining at the door or at the library ahead of time. (Memberships are based on a calendar year.)

The members’ only presale is on Friday, Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the library, 2809 Foothills Blvd.

The library book sale is open to the general public on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sample Ballots in the Mail

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) has begun mailing sample ballots to all registered voters for the 2022 General Election. The sample ballot contains critical election information related to candidates, measures and how to safely vote by mail or in-person in this election.

Sample ballots are mailed continuously through Oct. 14. Vote by Mail ballots in this election is scheduled to begin mailing on Oct. 6.

The RR/CC provides translated election materials in 18 different languages. Voters can request to receive their materials in their preferred language by returning the Language Request Form on the back of the Sample Ballot Book, or by calling (800) 815-2666, option 3.

In mid-October the RR/CC will issue a separate mailing to all registered voters displaying the nearest Vote Center locations to the voter’s residence.

Meetings Planned About Parking Ordinance

Those who live or work in an unincorporated community in LA County are invited to participate in one of three evening Zoom meetings to discuss the proposed parking ordinance for multifamily housing for the unincorporated community. Sign up for one of the meeting dates at https://tinyurl.com/38hxs7z4. Meeting dates are Oct. 11, 12 and 13.

New Councilmember and City Manager to Speak at NWGHA

Glendale residents will have the opportunity to question new Glendale Councilmember Elen Asatryan and City Manager Roubik Golanian when they appear as guest speakers at Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association’s annual meeting on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. This event will be both an in-person and on Zoom. It takes place at Brand Library Auditorium, 1601 W. Mountain St. for those who want to attend in-person.

Zoom attendees need to register at NWGHA’s website https://nwglendaleha.org. They can ask questions using the chat button.

All interested residents are invited, members and non-members.

For more information, call (818) 754-8274.

Sheriff’s Station Hosting “Trunk or Treat”

The LASD CV station is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the station, 4554 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta. Children will be able to trick or treat from car to car. There will be classic cars, a costume contest, music and some games. For those brave enough a haunted crime scene will be available to walk through.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Entry to the event, the maze and games is free. Food will be available for purchase.

Questions? Contact Sergeant Taylor at (818) 248-3464.