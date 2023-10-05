News from the Desk of the Publisher

When the Going Gets Tough …

I want to share that last week was a tough one for me. A leak in the upstairs bathroom resulted in the ceiling being saturated. Thankfully it didn’t collapse on me but nonetheless it was still disheartening to see the plumbers open up the ceiling to get to the problem. (Thank you so much to Leon Plumbing; owner Harry Leon moved heaven and earth to send over some of his guys to resolve – and hopefully fix – the problem.)

I am now looking for someone to come and repair the ceiling; I guess the ceiling needs to be cut out and new drywall installed (like I know these things).

Of course the timing on this stinks. Out-of-state family was due to fly in Tuesday night and we’re hosting a family birthday party on Friday. I have been assured, though, that the ceiling will be overlooked in the excitement of getting together … and I’m banking on that. Seeing family is all-important and a ceiling with holes cut into it pales in comparison.

But in addition to the ceiling and plumbing issues, I’ve had my share of family challenges and – most saddening – learned of the unexpected death of my friend’s young niece (she was in her 20s). Frankly speaking, this unexpected news just about pushed me over the edge. It was hard to concentrate on what needed to be done.

Thankfully, I have a team of people ready and eager to help me when I’m down. For example, Mary O’Keefe picked up the loose ends here at the CV Weekly, as did Rachelle Miller who also made sure there was also an abundance of chocolate at my disposal. Husband Steve oversaw the repairs at the house to further alleviate my angst. I would like to say that through meditation and exercise I was able to have the coping mechanisms at the ready but alas I would lying. It was through tears and muddling my way through that I came out the other end.

I’m so thankful to those who are willing to step up when I’m down – and making sure chocolate is readily available.

____________________

Amid the drama that I was going through last week there was a – very – bright spot.

On Thursday night I attended the installation dinner of the new president (Irma Villegas) and board of the Glendale Kiwanis. It was held at the Oakmont Country Club – a beautiful venue – and being a new vice president on the board I was excited to stand up and get my “moment in the sun.” I, however, did not realize how bright that sun would be.

During the evening, our outgoing president, Lisa Brooks, announced the name of the Kiwanian of the Year – me! I was – and am – overwhelmed by this honor and so appreciate the recognition.

I would include a photo of me accepting the award, but you don’t want to see a picture of me crying!