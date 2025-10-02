SCE Compensation Program

In July Southern California Edison announced the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program that will offer a streamlined approach to quickly compensate those impacted by the Eaton Fire. Launching this fall, the voluntary, comprehensive claims program will provide direct payments and fast resolutions to eligible individuals and businesses. This includes owner and renter claims for total and partial structure loss, commercial property loss, business interruption, smoke and ash, physical injury and fatalities.

“Community members shouldn’t have to wait for the final conclusions in the Eaton Fire investigation to get the financial support they need to begin rebuilding,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, SCE’s parent company. “Even though the details of how the Eaton Fire started are still being evaluated, SCE will offer an expedited process to pay and resolve claims fairly and promptly. This allows the community to focus more on recovery instead of lengthy, expensive litigation.

Participation will be voluntary for community members, with no application fees, administrative costs or legal fees charged by SCE to participate. The program will be designed to easily, quickly and equitably compensate community members who qualify – including those with insurance and renters. Participation in the program is possible with or without an attorney. The program is expected to operate through 2026. More details on eligibility, documentation and residency verification requirements will be shared later this summer. As part of the development process, SCE will engage stakeholders, including plaintiff attorneys and elected officials, to gather input on the program before it is finalized.

SCE has served the Altadena community for nearly 140 years and is investing in long-term infrastructure improvements. This includes plans to underground 63 circuit miles of distribution lines, evaluating an additional 19 miles and upgrading infrastructure to accommodate more customer demand. The company continues to deploy advanced grid technologies – such as automation to enhance equipment maintenance, isolate disruptions and restore service faster. These efforts reflect SCE’s broader commitment to building a more resilient and reliable clean energy future.

For more information or to register visit https://tinyurl.com/4udk5x3r.

Provided by SCE