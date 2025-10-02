Food Drive Benefits Bailey Center

A food drive benefitting the Bailey Center is being held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 4. The collection takes place on Cross Street north of Foothill Boulevard and one block east of Rosemont Avenue behind St. Luke’s Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd.

Sponsored by the CV Lions Club, donations sought are non-perishable food in cans and sealed packets. Recommended are canned tuna, boxed mac-n-cheese, soups and box cereals.

Save the Date

Montrose Search and Rescue is having a dine-out on Wednesday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Doña Maria’s, 729 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. Mention MSAR and

Doña Maria will donate 40% of the bill to Montrose Search & Rescue.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Oct. 4. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In conjunction with the regularly scheduled open gate event, The Friends of Rosemont will be hosting an informational launch event for the highly anticipated Rosemont Preserve Entryway Beautification Project. Come out and speak with volunteers about this exciting partnership with the Crescenta Valley Water District, see what the new entry to the Preserve will look like and get all questions answered. Celebratory snacks included! For more information and to sign a letter of support for the project visit https://tinyurl.com/svt6jybk.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Student Commissioner Application Period Extended

Applications for student commissioner for the City of Glendale have been extended to Oct. 17. Student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Arts & Culture Commission who actively work on promoting arts & culture in Glendale. This position provides an opportunity to represent student voices in advocating for arts & culture in Glendale and gain experience in local government.

Applicants must be students under the age of 25 who live in Glendale and must be able to attend meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon for a one-year commitment.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdzx8kxz.