GPD Investigates Hate Crime Vandalism in Adams Hill Community

The Glendale Police Dept. is currently investigating a hate crime incident that occurred in the Adams Hill community of South Glendale.

On Sunday, Sept. 28 at approximately 8 a.m., Glendale police officers responded to a report of vandalism involving hate symbols. The reporting party informed officers that an unknown suspect, or suspects, had drawn a swastika in chalk on their driveway during the overnight hours.

Upon further investigation, officers canvassed the surrounding area and discovered several chalk-drawn swastikas on both private and public property.

Later that evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were called out again for additional swastika symbol located on a fire hydrant in the 800 block of E. Palmer Avenue.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident and are utilizing various investigative tools and technologies to identify the individual(s) responsible.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Dept. at (818) 548-3127.

Photos provided by Eliza PARTIKA