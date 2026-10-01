New Markets Bring Food, Music and Community to La Crescenta and Tujunga

By Eliza PARTIKA

Two new markets are bringing food, music, small businesses and family activities to La Crescenta and Sunland-Tujunga, giving residents new places to gather during the week and on weekends.

Foothill Community Market

The Foothill Community Market, founded by Bruce Beba of Bruce’s Twisted BBQ, is a certified farmers market. It runs Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and offers produce, baked goods, jewelry, crafts and other offerings by local small businesses.

Beba said he hopes the market will eventually include live music through a partnership with the non-profit James P. Johnson Legacy Project. Organizers plan to work with local music schools, Crescenta Valley High School and local bands to give musicians opportunities to perform.

“We feel like a good market and music really can bring the community together!” Beba wrote in an email to the CV Weekly.

Beba, who participates in the Montrose and La Cañada farmers markets, said a midweek market could serve both families and workers.

“With schools getting out right when our market starts, our goal is to have our market be a safe hub for parents to take their kids after school, but also be late enough to have folks come after work,” he said.

He also hopes schools and student groups will use the market to hold fundraisers and promote clubs.

The Foothill Community Market can be found at 3334 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Cravings Night Market

In Tujunga, brothers Greg and Johnny Kasabyan and their longtime friend Eddie Ghazarian created Cravings Night Market, transforming what was once an empty lot into a gathering space with food, music and family activities.

The trio designed the market themselves, including its painted patio, tables and colorful decor. Food vendors offer Japanese, barbecue, fried chicken, dumplings, desserts and other cuisines. Music plays through speakers tucked among palm fronds, while children can play on a mechanical bull and bouncy houses.

The Kasabyans also make ice cream and lemonade with their families.

The brothers chose not to serve alcohol, saying they wanted to create a family-friendly environment. More than 400 people attended the market’s first gathering and organizers now feature at least 20 vendors at a time.

“It’s a safe place to hang out, to get out of the house,” said Vicky Nailing, a member of Tujunga’s neighborhood watch who lives near the market. “It feels like you’re at a carnival.”

Erin Jeiranian, a vendor with Viola’s Taste of Home, said the market has helped bring people together. Her table features Armenian treats including halva and baklava.

“This is phenomenal for our community,” she said. “It brings the community together. It’s safe and family-oriented.”

Local vendor Ken Matsutsuru, who has been with the market for three months, said his space-age themed shop HoshiZora, or “starry sky” in Japanese, was inspired by the handmade 3-D printed characters included with their drinks. Matsutsuru added a natural glitter from the acacia plant to his plant-based, no sugar fruit drinks to add a unique, and healthy, twist.

“We wanted to introduce the community to this unique drink from Japan, and it has never been done in the U.S. before,” Matsutsuru said.

Johnny Kasabyan said the market has also brought more foot traffic to the neighborhood.

“It’s the first thing of this kind we have in Tujunga,” he said. “We have people walking in Tujunga who haven’t walked here in a long time. Before this market, our options were very limited.”

Organizers and vendors have also taken on responsibilities beyond selling goods. Kasabyan hires high school students to help clean the premises while vendors help one another maintain the market and make sure businesses have what they need. Organizers also plan to establish donation boxes for local shelters.

“There is always room to grow and my community will always come first,” Ghazarian said. “We’re here to bring people together. We are open to anything. We are here for the people. If the community needs something, we are all ears.”

Both markets are planning seasonal events. Cravings will host a pumpkin patch and trick-or-treat activities for Halloween, with additional holiday events planned for December.

Beba said Foothill Community Market will also feature themed markets, shows and special events throughout the year.

“We have themed markets, shows, special events, throughout the year!” he said. “Hopefully it will be accepted by La Crescenta with open arms as we have put a lot into making this happen and will continue to try to make it as successful as we can.”

Cravings Night Market is open from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and is located at 7636 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga.

Those interested in being a vendor for Cravings can visitcravingsnightmarket.com to sign up. Prospective Foothill Community Market vendors can contact Beba directly.