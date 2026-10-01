Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Planned

The City of Glendale invites the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way in Glendale 91208.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Book Sale At Library

The Friends of La Crescenta Library will be holding its annual book sale in the meeting room at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. There will be about 10,000 pre-read books at next to nothing prices. A “members only” presale takes place on Friday, Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the public is invited on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oktoberfest on the Way

This year’s Oktoberfest takes place on Oct. 3 from noon until 10 p.m. in the 2200-2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue in Montrose.

Free admission! Food for purchase.

Mount Wilson Presents Concert in the Dome

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Mount Wilson Observatory is having its Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome. Performing will be David Kaplan, piano, Ambroise Aubrun, violin, Ariana Solotoff, viola and Cécilia Tsan, cello. Performances are at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 and available at https://www.mtwilson.edu/events/concert100426/.

Note that access to the dome performance level is via a 53-step staircase. Mount Wilson Observatory is a mile high in elevation so the air is noticeably thinner. There is no ADA-compliant access.

For safety reasons, children under 6 are not permitted at Concerts in the Dome.

Elks Scholarship Available

The Elks Most Valuable Scholarship (MVS) program for 2026 is accepting applications from high school seniors throughout the United States. This MVS program offers four year $30,000 and $4,000 scholarships. The deadline for applying is Nov. 12 at 11:59.

The MVS program is one of the largest scholarship donors in the U.S. and allocated over $2.52 million in 2025. Applications are available from local public high schools and online at the MVS for qualifying students. Visit https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm.