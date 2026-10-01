Glendale Unified Increases November One-Time Employee Payment

The Glendale Unified School District Board of Education has authorized the District to move forward with increasing the previously approved Nov. 1, 2026 one-time, off-schedule payment for eligible employees from 1% to 3%.

The increased payment will be presented for formal approval at the September 29 Board of Education meeting and will apply to eligible members of the Glendale Teachers Association (GTA), California School Employees Association (CSEA) and Glendale Schools Management Association (GSMA). Eligible employees will receive a total of 3% off-schedule payment on Nov. 1 rather than the 1% payment previously approved by the Board at its June 23 meeting.

Glendale Unified initially announced the 1% payment for GTA members on May 27 as part of a broader agreement on wages for the 2026–27 school year. That agreement also included an ongoing 2% wage increase effective July 1, 2026.

After closing the books for the 2025–26 fiscal year, the District determined that its ending fund balance was higher than previously projected, particularly in one time funds. This improved financial position allows the District to increase the payment without creating an ongoing financial obligation or affecting its required reserve.

“Our employees make an incredible difference for Glendale Unified students every day, and we are grateful for everything they do,” said GUSD Board of Education President Kathleen Cross. “Increasing this one time compensation while maintaining responsible fiscal stewardship is one way we can honor our commitment to our employees, recognize their contributions and reinforce our Board’s priority of supporting and retaining a thriving workforce.”